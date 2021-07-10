China is determined to cooperate with the South and the South





Beijing, July 10 (Xinhua) – China’s Xi Jinping Jintao on Thursday sent a letter to celebrate the establishment of the fifth anniversary of the South-South Cooperation and Support Fund (SSCAF) and the South-South Cooperation and Development Institute. South (ISSCAD). .. China has defined both, stressing its steadfast commitment and concrete contribution to South-South cooperation. Over the past five years, SSCAF has worked closely with over 10 international organizations to implement over 100 livelihood projects in over 50 countries, benefiting over 20 million people. From the response to Tropical Cyclone Idai to the fight against Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made concrete contributions to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. SSCAF has also been involved in promoting maternal and child health, resolving immigration crises, strengthening agricultural governance, strengthening civil aviation safety, and helping people with disabilities find a job to reduce poverty. It was. ISSCAD welcomes more than 200 master’s and doctoral students from nearly 60 countries, presents theories of national development, shares experiences of governance, builds research and exchange platforms and develops many of them. Contributes to the training of high-end talents in the country. Participants witnessed China’s continued efforts to build a community that shares humanity’s future and experienced the vitality of prosperous South-South cooperation. With the joint support of all parties, SSCAF and ISSCAD will become important public products for South-South cooperation and developing countries to achieve an important international brand for the promotion of South-South cooperation and sustainable development. Developed. Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, congratulated SSCAF on the occasion and expressed his willingness to continue the partnership with SSCAF and ISSCAD, especially in terms of sharing development experience. . If history is the guide, China has continued to show the spirit of internationalism and humanitarianism. It supports the efforts of other developing countries to improve people’s lives and achieve development. Since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, China itself has been underfunded, but has started providing assistance to poor countries to support efforts to promote economic and social development. It has laid a solid foundation for long-term friendship and cooperation with these countries. After initiating reform and opening up in 1978, China has provided increasingly diverse forms of assistance to other developing countries to stimulate their development. China is ready to work with other developing countries to further open up the potential of South-South cooperation and share development opportunities, Xi said in a congratulatory speech, China continued in this regard. Strong motivation. Despite China’s great achievements, the two realities have not changed. China is in the first stage of socialism and will continue for a long time to come. And China is still the biggest developing country in the world. “China’s vote at the United Nations will always belong to developing countries,” Xi said during a general debate at the 70th General Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. China’s development cooperation is a form of mutual support among developing countries. It is essentially different from South-South cooperation because it falls under the category of South-South cooperation. China is a strong supporter, active participant and important contributor to South-South cooperation. In the future, we will continue to assume international responsibilities commensurate with the level and capacity of development, further expand South-South cooperation and promote mutual development. China will continue to fully share its governance experience and all relevant technologies. The world’s largest developing countries are sending more resources to developing countries to increase the supply of public goods around the world, support sustainable economic and social development, and remove more barriers to development. Do that.

