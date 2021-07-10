Mirpur RO confiscates money given to PTI member by Ali Amin Gandapur





An image from a video circulating on social media showing Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur donating money to residents of Mirpur. Mirpur RO confiscates Rs390,000 donated by Ali Amin Gandapur to Chaudhry Rasib of PTI.Rasib admits taking the money; points out that the PTI candidate, Azhar Sadiq, has nothing to do with the episode. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider demands that the PTI candidate be disqualified for violating the code of conduct by Gandapur and that Gandapur be banned from campaigning.

PTI member Chaudhry Rasib admitted on Saturday that he received money from Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur during the party’s campaign for the Azad Legislative Assembly elections Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Mirpur returning officer to seize the money.

Returning officer Mirpur Dadyal Raja Shamriz presided over a hearing on Gandapur’s cash distribution, a video of which was posted on social media.

Rasib admitted that he received 390,000 rupees from the federal minister, but said PTI candidate Azhar Sadiq, who is running for office. had nothing to do with the incident.

The RO confiscated the money, declared the assembly candidate innocent and sent a detailed report on the matter to AJK Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), retired judge Abdul Rashid Sulehria.

On the other hand, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Gandapur’s video proved a violation of the code of conduct, so Sadiq should be disqualified.

He also demanded that Gandapur be banned from participating in the election campaign.

PPP Azad Kashmir chairman Chaudhry Latif Akbar also said the incident is a test for the electoral commission, and that Sadiq should be disqualified and Gandapur banned from the election campaign.

AJK CEC writes to Prime Minister after Ali Amin Gandapur saw money being given

The day before, the AJK CEC wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to ensure that ministers respect the code of conduct set for the July 25 elections.

Sulehria called on Prime Minister Khan to issue written directives to federal government ministers participating in the elections, as well as the provincial government, to ensure that no individual violates the code of conduct specified by the AJK government.

“It is important to mention that the violation of any provision of the Code of Conduct by any person during a candidate’s election campaign may result in [in] disqualification of the candidate concerned, ”reads the letter.

CEC informs PM of code of conduct

Sulehria also wrote a separate letter to the Prime Minister informing him of the code of conduct itself.

“Let me take this opportunity to assess your well-being as the AJK Election Commission has promulgated a 2021 code of conduct for strict compliance by all political parties, candidates and polling staff who are delegates for the administration of the electoral process in order to ensure that the elections are held fairly, just and in the most transparent manner in all respects, without provoking any intimidation or coercion on the free exercise of the right to vote by the voters ”, begins the letter.

The letter goes on to state that the code “firmly prohibits any type of statement in terms of financial or development package or any type of attraction by political parties, running candidates and their supporters to gain the favor of voters for any candidate. in the running, with the exception of their party’s manifesto. “.

Sulehria said the request is being made “to ensure that the AJK general elections […] be conducted in a transparent and independent manner without being to blame for the misuse of state resources by public office holders ”.

Gandapur donates cash

A video began circulating on social media this week showing Gandapur handing over a large bundle of cash to some supporters in AJK’s LA-1 Mirpur 1 constituency where he had gone to campaign.

Some people had gathered around Gandapur to complain to him about a badly damaged road. They told him that they were looking to fix it with what little money they could raise on their own. To this, the Minister immediately handed them a donation, which was videotaped.

Gandapur also said he was ready to provide additional financial assistance and promised people that the next time he visited the area the road would have been fixed.

There have also been reports of other ministers making promises of various projects in other constituencies during their respective campaigns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/359437-mirpur-ro-confiscates-cash-given-to-pti-member-by-ali-amin-gandapur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos