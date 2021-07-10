Lawyers urge court to dismiss Trump’s bogus free speech defense in Capitol riots trials





A group of constitutional law scholars have urged courts to dismiss spurious legal arguments by Donald Trump and his allies in lawsuits alleging the former president incited the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The group of four legal experts, including lead First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, who argued the Pentagon Papers case, filed a 23-page backgrounder supporting the lawsuits of two Democratic lawmakers and law enforcement officers. Capitol Police who accused the former president of leading the assault in the hallways. of Congress to stop the certification of the results of the presidential election.

Defendants, including Donald Trump Jr, Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, have argued that their speeches at a pre-insurgency rally should be considered constitutionally protected political freedom of expression.

In documents filed on July 8, legal scholars said it was important not only to reject the spurious and underdeveloped defenses of the First Amendment plaintiffs, but to do so for reasons that preserve the effectiveness of the laws of political intimidation in general.

They also argued that the court must recognize the imbalance between political freedom of expression and intimidation that leads to violence.

They wrote: Granting constitutional protection to acts of political intimidation under the guise of speech prohibited by law would render the government incapable of discharging its functions, including its fundamental democratic function of protecting the ability of all eligible citizens to engage freely and without coercion in the democratic process, whether by voting or supporting and defending candidates.

Democratic lawmakers accused Mr. Trump and his allies of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which aimed to tackle violence against government agencies and Congress in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War amid the white supremacist terror during a period of reconstruction undermined by the violent deprivation of the right to vote. black Americans.

As the history of these laws demonstrates, throughout our national existence, government policy has been to allow white supremacist terrorism to prevail over the democratic rights of minorities, especially in the South, wrote the academics in their memory.

It took a bloody civil war and a relentless civil rights movement to put an end to this policy and establish the democracy-protecting function of government as a fundamental attribute and rationale for federal power, they said. Statutes of political intimidation were an integral part of this revolution.

Legal experts, including Berkeley School of Laws Erwin Chemerinsky and Harvard Universities Martha Minow and Laurence Tribe, said they had little doubt that law enforcement in the events of January 6 fell within exceptions for incitement and actual threats. of the First Amendment.

They also warned that while insurgency may be the most dramatic example of incitement and real threat in modern political history, contemporary bullying often takes more subtle forms that these laws can effectively deal with if not. are not neutralized by a misapplication of First Amendment principles.

A decision limiting the statutes to political intimidation … would drastically reduce the scope of those statutes at a time when the vote and the public officials who administer the vote are subject to relentless partisan attack as the facts attest. January 6, they argued.

Speeches by Mr. Trump and his allies were integral to the undemocratic conduct that federal law has outlawed for 150 years, they said.

Mr Swalwell’s lawyers wrote in a separate file that the former president and his allies launched a months-long campaign of lies and deception that resulted in violent calls to save a country they claimed was stolen, despite calls for violence among his supporters. , including threats to kill its vice president, Mike Pence, and other lawmakers.

