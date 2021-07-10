Prime Minister Modi Always Seeks Synergies Between Ministries, Says Piyush Goyal | India News





MUMBAI: Calling his new portfolio “roti, kapda and dukan,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the prime minister has always sought synergies between ministries and brought them together and gave him the opportunity to lead them.

His comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major overhaul of ministerial portfolios by dropping 12 top ministers while inducting 15 cabinet ministers.

Piyush Goyal was in charge of the Ministry of Textiles, in addition to being the Minister of Trade and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought synergies between ministries and brought them together. For example, energy, coal and renewable energies. He found the synergy between these ministries and gave me the opportunity to work there. Then he added the Ministry of Coal with Mines, ”Goyal said at a textile review meeting.

He said that the Prime Minister then gave him the portfolio of Railways and joined him with Coal, as the link between the two ministries is very deep.

“Then when I got to the Ministry of Commerce he was related to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and now he added textiles to my wallet. A friend of mine called and he said I now have the ‘Roti wallets. , Kapda and Dukan ‘”, Goyal said in a lighter vein.

On the criticism of the newly created Cooperation Ministry by the opposition Congress, Goyal said: “In my opinion, the priority given to cooperatives by the Prime Minister is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Ballabhbhai Patel.

If the cooperative sector works effectively by connecting producer and consumer, the gap narrows and also becomes a vehicle to reach remote areas, he said.

“In Amul, the milk producer receives about 80 percent of the amount paid by consumers. This is only possible in the cooperative sector, no other sector can give such a high percentage. Even in the banking sector, cooperatives do a tremendous job. They serve people in villages and remote areas, which is not possible for the big banks, he added.

Even in the sugar sector, the cooperatives have done a tremendous job that has given the sector a boost, he said.

“The Minister of the Interior himself at the head of this ministry shows that the Prime Minister attaches a high priority to the sector and how much the sector will contribute to the prosperity of the nation in the future”, added Goyal.

