Why do Republican governors send the National Guard to the border?





Do members of the National Guard report to their governor or the president? Both, in fact. Members of the State National Guard have two commanders: their governors and, above that, the US President.

So who pays for this? Normally, when Washington asks for National Guard members at the border, Washington pays. Otherwise, state taxpayers are in danger to fund their national guard and law enforcement like highway patrol. Texas has offered to reimburse at least some states that send law enforcement through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a pre-existing resource-sharing agreement between states. But also, in a bizarre and unprecedented turn of events, a billionaire Republican megadonator from Tennessee paid for part of the deployment. Willis Johnson, through the Willis and Reba Johnsons Foundation, donated $ 1 million directly to the State of South Dakota to fund National Guard troops at the border.

Is this even allowed? A state lawmaker said it was legal, but security experts called the move immoral and dangerous. You certainly don’t want our national security priorities to go to the highest bidder, Mandy Smithberger of Project on Government Oversight told The Washington Post.

OKAY. But why is all of this happening in the first place? Governors Abott and Doucey could really sense that their states are in crisis. But yes, there is politics: the Republican Party’s medium-term strategy will clearly hammer Biden on his open border policies. The positioning of cop trucks and national guards at the border certainly contributes to the appearance of crisis.

So is there a crisis or not? Immigration advocates like to say that crisis is a political term that supporters use it when it is useful. Right now we are seeing a higher number than what we have seen in the last 20 years of arrests of CBP, i.e. people that CBP officers have encountered at the border and detained. And people are crossing in greater numbers on parts of the border that are not used to heavy traffic. Specifically, the Rio Grande Valley in Texas has become a much more popular place to cross the border than before. This puts a strain on unprepared local resources.

A stretch of the US-Mexico border in Texas on July 5, 2021. | David Peinado / NurPhoto via AP

Why are more people crossing the border? It may sound confusing, but in reality it is not. Even if apprehensions are on the rise, the actual number of unique individuals crossing the border would be much lower. Not all who cross the border get caught or apprehended, but many people who attempt to cross the border try to get caught multiple times (CBP calls this recidivism). And experts suggest we could see the highest recidivism rate on record this year.

Why are there so many repeated crosses at the moment? The simple answer is Title 42. It’s an obscure public health measure the Trump administration used to close the border to asylum seekers when the Covid pandemic began. Biden kept Title 42 mostly in place. Prior to that, people seeking asylum in the United States were generally allowed to remain in the country (often in detention) pending the outcome of their asylum claims in court. But under Title 42, they were all apprehended and either returned to Mexico or summarily deported to their country of origin without any legal proceedings. Thousands of people returned to Mexico simply decided to attempt the crossing again.

So the border is not open? Like Trump, Biden kept the asylum door almost fully closed, with only a small number of people doing so.

What’s all the heckling from the Republicans then? Although recidivism is a significant part of the high number of arrests, even when you factor in repeated crossings, there are many more people attempting to cross the border now than at any time during the border. last decade, apart from 2019. So this is an increase. , but not unprecedented, especially compared to the much larger number of annual arrests made in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Why are more people coming across the border? Is it because of Biden? Biden took office with more welcoming rhetoric towards migrants, which may very well have encouraged some people to attempt to cross the border. But the current surge in the number of people arriving actually started months before Biden became president, and there are, of course, many factors: several hurricanes ravaged Central America in November; the Covid pandemic has intensified poverty and gang extortion efforts; cartel violence in Mexico reaches record levels; and the political crisis in Haiti erupted in street violence, to name just a few of the root causes.

How will it all end? Eventually, members of the National Guard will be sent home. We don’t know when exactly that will be. Some Trump deployed in 2020 are still at the border. The guard sent by the federal government will likely be recalled as soon as the number of people crossing decreases. The increase in migration tends to be seasonal and as we move into the warmer summer months it will likely decrease. In addition, Biden is expected to phase out Title 42 over the coming weeks and months, which will allow many people to wait at the border to enter the country legally. As for additional state agents sent to the border, the decision on when they return home will be made by the Republican governors who sent them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/07/10/republican-governors-national-guard-texas-mexico-border-499040 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos