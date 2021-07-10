Major challenge of sustainable economic growth: Razak Dawood – Companies





Posted on July 10, 2021 6:38 PM

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s adviser for trade, textiles, industries, production and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said that the sustainability of economic growth is a major challenge after stabilization and l ‘improvement of economic indicators.

He was addressing the business community of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Saturday. He said that in this regard, a series of meetings had been proposed with stakeholders immediately after Eid.

A meeting would be held with Prime Minister Imran Khan so that exporters could interact with him directly and highlight their core issues.

The advisor pointed out that our economy is going in the right direction and that the industry is experiencing phenomenal growth. The PTI government, over the past three years, had met the growth targets and now the challenge was to ensure the sustainability of economic growth, he added.

Dispelling the impression that exporters are always asking for more, he said the market situation is changing and as a result new challenges are emerging and we need to manage them wisely and carefully in a rapidly changing business environment. He said Pak’s exports jumped to $ 31 billion last year and in this regard, the lion’s share was contributed by the textile sector.

He highlighted the tariff rationalization measures and said duties had been reduced to zero on various textile raw materials, including raw cotton, nylon, acrylic, viscos, wool, flock and hemp. He said the measure had allowed exporters to explore new markets amid fears tariff rationalization would continue in the years to come.

He said 40 percent of our raw materials were imported and tariffs were already reduced to zero there. In this regard, he specifically mentioned the engineering, pharmaceutical and footwear sectors for which all rights had been removed.

He said he had spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan and that they had had detailed meetings with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on this matter.

On inflation, he said that it was undoubtedly a major issue for an elected government. He said the PM would have two meetings. At the first meeting, they would decide on export targets for the next fiscal year. He said that two years ago textile exports amounted to $ 13 billion, while last year the sector gained $ 15.5 billion.

He said another meeting would also be held with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to resolve the issue of wire availability. He indicated that a policy had been finalized for the payment of DLTL (Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies). It was intentionally ignored in the current budget and they would finalize it after meeting with the finance minister.

He said there was a severe shortage of manufacturing units for shirts, suits and women’s clothing. He said exporters should focus on these sectors as the government would be more than helpful in facilitating and supporting them. He said that by harnessing the sector, we could increase our exports to $ 200 billion within a few years.

He also mentioned the manufacture of cellphones in Pakistan, and said the country will start exports from next year. He said he had to visit Uzbekistan and said the Central Asian markets had a potential of $ 90 billion and Pakistan had to tap it.

Earlier, FCCI Chairman Engineer Ihtisham Javed welcomed the guest and said we could increase our exports to $ 25 billion last year as the government removed duties on 1,600 additional tariff lines.

He said that despite the corona pandemic, Pakistan has achieved 3.9% growth.

Later, FCCI Vice President Ayub Aslam expressed his thanks while the President, Engineer Ihtisham Javed, as well as the former President, presented the FCCI shield to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood’s advisor.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s advisor also spoke at a meeting of the Pakistan Sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association.

