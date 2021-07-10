Taliban, Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Doha





Afghan government and Taliban delegations have held a series of talks over the past few days in Doha, as U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad begins a trip to the region as part of his peace efforts, Afghanistan ToloNews reported under the authority of anonymous sources. The Afghan News Agency said talks between Kabul negotiators and the Taliban would have focused on at least five key issues, including a future constitution, a ceasefire, a political roadmap and political participation in the transition period. According to the report, Najia Anwari, spokesperson for the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, said that “serious discussions have taken place between the Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban negotiators” in Doha in recent days. The development comes as Khalilzad, the United States’ special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan, began a new round of his trips to the Afghan peace region. Khalilzad is touring the region, amid the continued withdrawal of U.S. forces, which President Joe Biden said would be completed by Aug.31. Since the withdrawal began earlier this year, the Taliban have made advances that have brought several areas of the country under their control. Khalilzad said he was surprised by recent Taliban advances, but warned that a military takeover was not the solution to the conflict. “I am not surprised that the conflict is escalating, but I am surprised by the progress made by the Talibs and I hope that the Afghan forces with the help of their friends find their bearings and push back. But once again, I repeat, there is no military solution, ”he said. Read also: Pakistan still “pushes” the Afghan Taliban for peace despite the decline of their influence “The Taliban know they must be accepted as part of the future of Afghanistan, not as outcasts. Invading Kabul and imposing a government will endanger whatever they want internationally. We will not recognize a government in Afghanistan that is imposed by force, ”Khalilzad said. The US State Department has stressed that political accommodation on the part of all parties remains urgent. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met this week with his Pakistani and Qatari counterparts, said all these countries have a key role to play in peace in Afghanistan. The State Department announced on Saturday that Khalilzad had left for South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East on July 9. “Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to engage in determined diplomacy and seek a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban,” he added. “As part of the United States’ continued support for the peace process, it will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance consensus on a political settlement,” the statement said. “The sooner the parties can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including regional connectivity, expanded trade and development,” he added. In the meantime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that, on the basis of an agreement with the United States and NATO, Turkey will take responsibility for ensuring the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2309874/taliban-afghan-govt-officials-hold-talks-in-doha-in-bid-to-break-deadlock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos