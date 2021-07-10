False voters only exist in the feverish imagination of Boris Johnson | Nick cohen

A a government that can terrify a population can usually do what it wants with them. If nothing else remains of his journalism, HL Menckens’ warning of 1918 will never perish: the aim of practical policy is to keep the population alarmed (and therefore clamored to be taken to safety) by threatening her with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.

British Conservatives and American Republicans have added a modern game to the demagogic playbook. They create an imaginary fear that the elections will be rigged in order to rig the elections. They will protect democracy by removing the right to vote.

Boris Johnson’s hobgoblin is a bogus voter, almost certainly from an ethnic minority. These masters of disguise steal the ballots of honest citizens by pretending to be them in the polling stations. When honest citizens arrive, election officials tell them they have already voted and call the police.

False voters are false. If they weren’t, you would have read hundreds of articles about people whose identities had been stolen. Governments own research found that polling station identity fraud accounted for only eight of the electoral fraud allegations made in 2018. When Lutfur Rahman, the corrupt mayor of Tower Hamlets, was convicted in the biggest electoral fraud During the recent trial, the fraud consisted of channeling bribes to Bengali organizations that were totally ineligible for public funds, not organizing duplicates to flood polling stations.

Voter suppression, the deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of an election by arresting poor, black voters opposed to the conservative elite, is normally accompanied by lies about stolen elections. Donald Trump and the American Republicans had a strategy to brainwash their supporters after their defeat in the 2020 US presidential election. They fed them allegations of double voting, dead votes, and out-of-state voters moving to states with tight competitions. No allegations were upheld in court, but at least Trump made the effort to provide a cover story.

Britain’s democracy is so dilapidated that Johnson doesn’t feel the need to lie. He happily admits that the Hobgoblin is a fantasy of his calculating mind. Asked by Ian Blackford of the Scottish National Party last week how he could justify his Trumpian tacticsJohnson said he wanted to protect the election from the idea of ​​voter fraud. Not the reality of a crime that barely exists for you, it would take thousands of imitators to tip an election but from the idea, the notion, the paranoid fear that it might exists, even if it does not.

It is trying to deprive poor voters of the right to vote by requiring everyone to present photo ID before voting. Ministers dismiss concerns of the 2.1 million people without ID saying that councils can issue the required passes, knowing full well that most voters won’t know how to apply for them. Meanwhile, in the voter identification trials in local elections, 750 of the 2,000 people at the polling stations turned away for not having any ID never returned. Maybe they couldn’t bother to go home and search their documents, or they had to go to work. No one has verified, but the fact remains that Johnson’s phantom threat laws will not only prevent people without a driver’s license or passport from voting, but also others who don’t have the time or inclination to vote. negotiate its new bureaucracy.

His willingness to attack the fundamentals of democracy makes Johnson an extreme rather than a right-wing current. Nowhere is the division between the two as sharp as it seems. Professor Tim Bale, historian of British conservatism, invites readers to consider who gave a speech saying that a liberal elite was turning the British into foreigners in their own country. Talk about tax and they call you greedy. Talk about crime and they call you a reactionary. Talk about asylum and they call you a racist. It was not Nigel Farage in the Brexit referendum in 2016, but William Hague, the leader of the Conservative Party, in 2001.

Farage got his chance when David Cameron briefly steered the Conservative Party away from Euro-extremism and a hard line on immigration in the early 2000s. And all he did was speak the words. slogans from former conservative leaders. Bangs don’t always grab the mainstream and pull it to the right or left. Often times it is impossible to disentangle the two and decide who is the monkey and who is the organ player.

In Riding the populist wave, published next month, political scientists across Europe point out that the difference between the radical right and the dominant right is as much about means as it is about ends. Almost by definition, populists are disloyal actors who do not accept the rules of the democratic system to which traditional politicians conform.

Its policies are designed to ensure that a party like Ukip never spills over to the right again.

Johnsons’ attempt to deny the vote for electoral advantage, along with his attacks on parliament and the independence of the judiciary, the BBC and the civil service, make him a member of the Trump club of right-wing extremists . Meanwhile, its policies are designed to ensure that a party like Ukip never again outflows the Tories on the right, and Westminster is filled with bellows to punish asylum seekers, cut off international aid and damn England footballers. who protest against racism.

I am not sure the Conservatives will listen to my advice, but I will give it anyway. They have to watch their backs. Traditional Republicans in France have moved so far to the right to push back Marine Le Pen that Emmanuel Macron and his centrists were able to destroy them.

David Davis, who is hardly an aroused liberal, told me the PM is acting like a cartoonish metropolitan elitist who thinks Leave voters thick, ugly and racist rather than men and women worried about the bills. taxes and utilities. His stunts reveal a populist who doesn’t understand his people and thinks he’ll be content with silly arguments and blind cruelty.

As if to prove the point, research by the Election Commission found that 90% of the public believed that voting at polling stations was safe. Boris Johnson’s hobgoblin doesn’t even haunt the nightmares of most of his core supporters. Maybe one day some of them will tire of a Prime Minister who treats them like they are terrified toddlers and puts a cross on another politician’s name.