Who benefits from appearances of assets? Spoiler: Trump.





Stephen Zenner / Getty

Donald Trump makes Dallas on Sunday, his second appearance at a CPAC conclave since leaving the White House. Only slavishly devoted Trump speakers are reserved, like the Governor proud to be called a woman Trump, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Florida sidekick Senator Rick Scott and Donald Trump, Jr. who becomes an act of warm-up for the old man.

Junior spoke about everything dear old daddy was supposedly right: Ukraine, Russia, elections, culture cancellation, Hunter Biden (adding a riff on First Sons artwork) and a shot at Dr. Faucis’ shortcomings as a pitcher and a scientist. He ended by stating that children are worth fighting for. It’s as daring as it is grammatical.

Regulars like Sen. Ted Cruz (a family obligation) and Mike Pence are conspicuously absent from the program. After being left for dead by the boss, the Vice President who did his constitutional duty and certified Joe Bidens’ victory is so regularly booed by MAGA devotees when he ventures out of the Freedom & Faith Coalition, Kicking off the Indianapolis Minor League opening of the Indian House in April, he can’t risk appearing even in this hot tub of conservatism.

Trump himself will close the show with a late Sunday spot that doesn’t interfere with his golf or a chance to throw a wedding at his club. Hell comes into play just after the announcement of the presidential straw winner presumably him and riff from there, figuratively and literally at our expense.

During the February episode of CPAC in Orlando, he didn’t pretend to give a speech but simply organized a rally in their state-of-the-art venue that cost him nothing. CPAC managed everything and the travel came from its annual allowance of $ 100,000. Officially, his Secret Service does not offer protection at rallies, but they inevitably do, although often more manpower is needed to maintain order given the threat of violence that follows Trump wherever he is. go. The additional security costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. If history is any guide, Trump won’t pay a dime.

The story continues

Trump at CPAC shows why he doesn’t need a new party

Trump’s ex-presidency will likely prove to be as costly to taxpayers and his gullible donors as his presidency. Her goal is to live her best life as the center of attention, but without delving into principle or principle. Only fools do that.

When he has to get up, he saves money. For a stand-alone rally in Ohio in June designed to punish beloved Republican Representative Anthony Gonzales for voting for his impeachment, it fell. No one in Lorain’s fairground annals had gone low enough to rent only the parking lot, not the land. A committee formed to deal with the unusual request negotiated a price so potentially embarrassing for Trump that he insisted on an NDA. MAGA fans might stop guaranteeing his life if they realize that he has more important things to do with their donations than reserving a place with seats.

But just as it’s not the heat but the humidity, it’s not the location but the safety that will kill you and at that expense Trump says it’s not my problem. In the village of Wellington adjacent to the fairgrounds, keeping the crowds under control on the way to the parking lot has consumed a third of Wellington’s annual budget for police overtime. When I asked if Trump would reimburse the city, Mayor Hans Schneider quickly said: No. It was his debut, how was he so sure? Hed has already asked and was informed that a check would not be in the mail.

Trumps a geyser of money, making appeals inspired by one outrage or another, the latest social media ban lawsuit. This week’s action against Facebook and others is like its more than 60 election court challenges in an attempt to raise funds, not set a precedent. In the original filing, he misinterpreted the First Amendment and filed in Florida friendly rather than required in federal court in California. It’s still the perfect Trump combo: a brief and a press conference and, hey, another legal defense fund.

The assets that defraud nature and the need to outsmart fools are so deeply ingrained that he makes money with his ex-presidency. Last week, the Washington Posts David Fahrenthold presented a cache of Secret Service bills obtained through a request for public documents revealing that Trump pocketed $ 566.64 a night to have his details sleep in Bedminster and $ 680 in Mar a Lago . The surprising but incomplete tally to date indicates that taxpayers have spent at least $ 50,000 on his properties on his behalf since Trump left the White House. It’s in six months. Remember, the most traveled president billed the government $ 2.5 million for accommodation over four years in office. Calculate the life expectancy, do the math and cry.

Throughout his life, Trump has relied on other people doing the right thing like paying their taxes, so he doesn’t have to do the same. The shared sacrifice is for the suckers. His agents will take a bullet for him, even if he defrauds the government. Cities will cover up for peacekeeping services when it invades a place for its own satisfaction, knowing that hell will ignore their bills. As with the vaccine, its supporters may skip it to make a political statement because others have obtained theirs. He’s a chronic free-rider.

And such a scofflaw that Albuquerque recently returned his $ 211,000 debt for standing guard at a campaign rally that injured officers when he became violent at a collection agency, hopefully the kind that stalks people. The surrounding county gave up and wrote off its unpaid bill of $ 139,183 as a bad debt. Will the other dozen cities that owed nearly $ 2 million turn to 1-800-Deadbeat? Outweighs an individual Defund the Police movement.

It’s silly to expect Trump to act like ex-president when he never acted as president in the first place. When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked him to put his recent rally in Sarasota on hold out of concern for the dead and missing in the Surfside collapse, Trump went full speed ahead anyway. How does a No.1 real estate developer and co-conspirator, with no fixed address other than two country clubs, in multiple criminal investigations get away with organizing subsidized attacks on democracy, Ashli ​​Babbitt a January 6 martyr and screaming the Titanic theme, so it’s heard a mile away? The metaphor has not escaped Trump critic Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who described the former president as the guy on the sinking liner trying to find women’s clothes to get on the first lifeboat. .

At that time of retirement, Jimmy Carter was building houses, Bill Clinton was collecting hostages, George Bush was doing portraits, Barack Obama was silent as a grave.

It would be some consolation for the attack on the Capitol by lovely people if the impeachment denied him some of the benefits of office. Instead, he receives an annual pension of $ 219,000 and is given an office and staff to organize his affairs. When he can save time out of the spotlight, he can, gobbling up, build a library that is automatically tagged Trump. He can go from Orlando to Wellington to Sarasota to Dallas sowing hatred at our expense.

And as the former president in good standing, Trump is entitled to one last gathering, completely free: a state funeral complete with all the pomp, circumstance, and glitter of his then relentless heart, lying as it is in the room. Capitol Rotunda then buried in Arlington Cemetery if he so wishes, with William Howard Taft and at the sight of the Eternal Flame burning for John Kennedy. The country is big enough to give it to him and he is small enough to take it.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/benefits-trump-appearances-spoiler-trump-034939044.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos