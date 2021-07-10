CPAC participant presents ‘seven point plan’ to relocate Donald Trump





Someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference hands out cards touting a “seven point plan” to bring Donald Trump back to the presidency “within days.”

The so-called “Trump Cards” touting the unlikely plan were first spotted by Forbes political reporter Andrew Solender, who said a CPAC Dallas attendee sent him a photo of the card on Friday.

In short, the plan calls for exposing Democrats for monstrous crimes, electing Trump as Speaker of the House, and impeaching and impeaching President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The plan includes a link to a website that details the proposal, describing the seven “dominoes” that must fall to reinstall Trump in the White House. Every step seems unlikely, if not impossible.

A CPAC participant sent me this photo of a card they received about a 7 point. plans to restore Donald J. Trump in days, not years, which involves installing Trump as a speaker and ousting Biden & Harris. pic.twitter.com/dS0tQ5jW7b

Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021

Much of the longer online document focuses on claims that Democrats are involved in a network of “secret Satanic sacrifices”, alleging “AMAZING NEW EVIDENCE of a Satanic connection” between Biden and Mary Jo Kopechne, the young woman who died on Chappaquiddick Island in 1969 when Senator Ted Kennedy left a bridge.

The plan’s first key “domino” is to expose these alleged atrocities, which prompted the Congressional Black Caucus to quit the Democratic Party en masse for the GOP.

With a new majority in the House, Republicans would then “reveal the suppressed results of existing investigations into the election racketeering” and “reveal that Trump legitimately won the 2020 election,” the plan says.

No evidence has emerged to support Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 presidential election, and that claim has been repeatedly rejected in the courts.

Then the plan says Trump would be elected Speaker of the House, a position that is third in line for the presidency.

Although the Constitution does not explicitly state that the Speaker of the House must be a member of Congress, such a decision would face intense legal challenges. No speaker has ever been elected unless he or she was a sitting member of the House.

Finally, the plan calls for the impeachment and impeachment of Biden and Harris, placing President Trump on the list of presidential candidates.

Such a decision would require 60 votes in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50, with Democrats holding the deciding vote through Harris.

In a podcast explaining his theories, the author of the seven-point plan, Robert J. Antonellis, argued that securing impeachment votes in the Senate would not be an obstacle.

‘Yes [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer should dare to pull the sidelines that the impeachment is “Dead on arrival in the Senate, it’s dead in the water”, then you should ask, “Dead in the water like Mary Jo Kopechne? “, He explained.

Antonellis, who describes himself as an author, researcher and engineer, did not immediately respond to a request from DailyMail.com on Friday night.

While his plan may seem unlikely, Antonellis is not the only Trump supporter who firmly believes the former president could take over the White House before the 2024 election.

MyPillow founder MikeLindell, a Trump adviser who continues to promote Trump’s election fraud allegations, also recently posed with a unique whiteboard showing “paths to Trump.”

Last month, reports revealed that Trump himself was telling people he would be reinstated as president by August, after his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said a coup State to Burma “should take place”.

On Friday at CPAC, a participant was seen with a modified campaign sign reading “Trump 2021” in apparent reference to the theory.

Trump is expected to be the keynote speaker at CPAC, the group’s second event of the year after a conference in February in Florida.

His son Don Trump Jr took the stage in Dallas on Friday and gave an impassioned speech.

