Jokowi’s new order for TNI to take care of COVID patients





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered the Indonesian National Army (TNI) to take a larger part than before, in terms of the care of COVID-19 patients. Troops, led by TNI commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, urged to help health workers monitor condition COVID-19 patient asymptomatic and mild symptoms. Soldiers have been ordered to treat COVID-19 patients in centralized isolation areas or shelter Patients with COVID-19, whose reproduction is planned. This was done because there was a spike in COVID-19 cases and so far the number of additional COVID-19 positive patients per day is still in the high category. “Under the direction of the President Joko Widodo, TNI will help manage COVID-19 patient who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, ”said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) representing the government, Dedy Permadi, broadcast on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday (10/7/2021 ). In order to expedite the execution of President Jokowi’s orders, PPKM emergency coordinator Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan ordered the deputy commander of operations to TNI, Major General TNI Syafruddin to collect data on COVID-19 cases. From these data, it will be mapped which areas will be established for the treatment centers COVID-19 patient OTG and mild symptoms. “For this reason, the PPKM emergency coordinator instructs the TNI operations assistant to collect data on positive cases which will later serve as a basis for the creation of shelters or places of care with the TNI. “, explained Dedy. “Location determination shelter Later, it will be determined with the Ministry of Health to avoid any overlap with the efforts that have been made by the Puskesmas, ”Dedy continued. Photo: 176 TNI health workers arrive in Jakarta, ready to help treat COVID-19 patients in Wisma Atlet (Dok. TNI) Photo: 176 TNI health workers arrive in Jakarta, ready to help treat COVID-19 patients in Wisma Atlet (Dok. TNI) The government will also prepare additional doctors and health workers to work with the military to treat patients with COVID-19. Including health workers and doctors currently in training. In addition to treating COVID-19 patients without symptoms and mild symptoms, Luhut also asked: TNI assist with drug distribution for COVID-19 patients. The drug, Dedy continued, came from the public enterprise ministry. “The TNI is also mandated to distribute medicine packages that have been provided by the ministry of public enterprises,” Dedi said. Also according to Dedy, the Ministry of Health and BNPB’s COVID-19 management working group will support the provision of necessary medical goods or equipment. The government, in terms of speeding up the management of COVID-19, appreciates every member of TNI-Polri who still participates in it. “The government really appreciates the dedication of the TNI-Polri staff who are always ready to intervene, to help each other and to work together to save our compatriots,” he added. (aud / aud)

