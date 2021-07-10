Necessary, a peaceful and prosperous IPCO

The alternate vision of a Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Cooperation Organization (IPCO) contrasts sharply with Xi Jinping’s 21st-century dream as an Asian century, which is essentially a communist understatement for the Chinese century.

The term Indo-Pacific is in vogue in geopolitical discussions these days. The strategic concept of the Indo-Pacific is not new and was widely used in Weimar, Germany at the turn of the 20th century. In a series of books he had written, German geopolitical expert Karl Haushofer popularized the concept of Indo-Pacific in the 1920s. He envisioned an Indo-Pacific comprising anti-colonial (read anti-British) forces in India and China, as Germany’s ally against the maritime domination of Britain, the United States and Western Europe. During colonial times and after WWII, a smaller part of the Indo-Pacific region was called Indochina which currently corresponds to the Southeast Asia region only. The concept of the Indo-Pacific was resurrected in the 21st century by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while addressing a joint session of the Indian Parliament in 2007 when he referred to the confluence of two great oceans, the Indian and the Pacific as an arc of peace and prosperity and a diamond of democracy while introducing the quadrilateral dialogue on security. Shinzo Abe visualized the dynamic coupling as the seas of freedom and prosperity in the greater Asia. Since 2010, the term Indo-Pacific has become a staple of the geopolitical lexicon, deeply loved and admired by the West and India, and annoyed, shunned and demonized by Communist China.

The Indo-Pacific region comprises a vast expanse of land, two oceans, many smaller seas, islands, island chains and a thriving humanity that is more focused on raising its standard of living, human progress. , infrastructure development and economic growth. Recent incidents and militarization in the South China Sea, Sea of ​​Japan, Philippine Sea and Taiwan Strait have disrupted traditional peace and tranquility in the Indo-Pacific region. The region as a whole and some countries in particular have industrialized rapidly while remaining peaceful. Across this region, one country, namely the People’s Republic of China, has gradually and steadily tried to become the rising hegemony with explicit expansionist claims over various island chains and natural resources in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of small countries. . The facade of China’s peaceful and harmonious ascension has been completed and has given birth to Wolf Warrior diplomacy under the leadership of Chinese Supreme Leader Xi Jinping, skillfully executed by his foreign policy underlings Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi. The PRC has challenged the verdict of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague on the violation of Philippine sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoals issue. China has violated the principles of UNCLOS, to which it is a signatory. China usually refuses to engage with multilateral organizations and tends to force small countries in the Indo-Pacific region bilaterally. It employs unethical and coercive tactics, including military threats, bribes, predatory lending, and debt trap diplomacy. China acquired the Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka along with the surrounding land on a 99-year lease in lieu of unpaid debts for the development of the economically unsustainable port project. China issued special Chinese passports for these territories, analogous to British imperial practices in Hong Kong. An aggressive China is trying to control the UN and the Bretton Wood institutions while offering alternatives like the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank).

Currently, there is a multiplicity of organizations that occupy an important place in the geopolitical architecture of the Indo-Pacific regions. We will recognize here the now defunct, existing and newly proposed and evolving institutions in the Indo-Pacific region in order to advance our thesis of a burgeoning and brilliant Indo-Pacific community. Some of these organizations include SEATO or the Manila Pact, APEC, ASEAN, ARF, IORA, TPP and CPTPP, RCEP, Quad and PIF. EATO has been a dismal failure from a geopolitical point of view. Despite India’s continued interest in joining as a participating economy in the APEC process, the organization did not allow India to join due to objections from several member economies, including United States. Paralyzed by the dogmatic beliefs of its charters, ASEAN has been ineffective in tackling serious issues threatening the region, including Chinese claims to various islands and member states’ EEZs. ASEAN in its current form is a dismal strategic failure and is more like a song and dance club devoid of all seriousness. ASEAN is crumbling in strategic inertia and cannot be expected to play a security or strategic role in the Indo-Pacific, although it jealously guards the centrality of its existence and its role. decision-making in the region. India became a member and dialogue partner of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in 1996. India’s participation in the ARF demonstrates India’s growing commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, to the both in the political-security and economic fields and underlines our commitment to the objective of maintaining regional peace and stability. The ARF is founded on the centrality of ASEAN as the leading decision-making organization in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the ARF is only an advisory mechanism and does not act as a security provider in the region. India is a member and active partner of the IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) and its various mechanisms and projects. IORA has initiated a number of development and infrastructure projects in the riparian countries. It will be in India’s long-term interest to consider joining the CPTPP after appropriate changes, as the US and China are not part of the CPTPP. However, India’s emphasis on including the service sector in addition to trade will remain a stumbling block for membership in any multilateral trade grouping. The RCEP agreement as signed in November 2020 currently has 15 member countries, including China. India refused at the last minute to join RCEP due to the non-inclusion of services in the deal and the underlying belief that the free trade agreement will give China the right to decimate the Indian markets and manufacturing sectors. What we are seeing now is that the Quad 3.0 version becomes active. It will play an increasingly important security and geopolitical role in the Indo-Pacific region. India is currently an active but historically somewhat reluctant member of the Quad. India is falsely perceived as the weak link in the Quad by Western strategic experts. The future success of Quads rests on the attitude of the United States which will have to adapt to the strategic autonomy of all Quad members instead of dictating the scenario as an established hyperpower. The PIF (Pacific Islands Forum) is made up of 18 Pacific island nations and territories, including Australia and New Zealand. Its secretariat is located in Suva, the capital of Fiji. Japan has been very supportive of the PIF financially to avoid a growing Chinese footprint.

For any strategically stable vision of the Indo-Pacific community, all of the above organizations and institutions cannot be excluded from the emerging security dialogue. This proposed alternative vision of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific community stands in stark contrast to Xi Jinping’s dream of making the 21st century an Asian century, which is essentially a communist understatement for the Chinese century. India now has not only the Look East policy, but also an Act East policy. In the spirit of Act East, India is a strong supporter of an open and free Indo-Pacific. India is already part of the ARF mechanism and is the originator of IORA. India has never been part of the EATO military alliance. India toyed with the idea of ​​joining RCEP, but ultimately refused to do so for a number of pragmatic reasons. Earlier this year, India told the UN Security Council that India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open Indo-Pacific involves the centrality of ASEAN and the common pursuit of prosperity. Of the three proposed free trade blocs in the Indo-Pacific region, namely TPP, FTAAP and RCEP, only RCEP survived but without India’s participation. China has dropped its own FTAAP proposal in favor of RCEP that was originally proposed by ASEAN. The TPP has metamorphosed into CPTPP.

Bearing in mind China’s strategic and expansionist threats and its rhetoric about the 21st century as a Chinese aka Asian century, we offer an alternate vision of a prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific community that rests on the two pillars. of the rules-based system. order (RBO) and the responsibility to protect (R2P). We suggest that such a proposal for the formation of a new, larger economic and perhaps trade grouping in the Indo-Pacific region be formally referred to as the Indo-Pacific Cooperation Organization (IPCO). This proposed umbrella organization will eventually unify all regional stakeholders, eg APEC, ASEAN, IORA and PIF into a vibrant, organic and peaceful new community in this part of the world. Our proposal does not envisage absorbing existing organizations or moving existing institutions but strengthening them from within while having a wider interactive and dynamic forum. Such a scenario would meet the needs of an emerging but peaceful and prosperous Asia, organically aligning it with the wider Indo-Pacific region without coercion, fear, military threats, expansionism or economic exploitation. Primarily conceptualized as an economic community, it will leave consultative, strategic and security issues to be handled by the ARF and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) or its future variants, the Quad Plus mechanisms. We envision multidimensional cooperation (economic, scientific, civil, commercial, industrial, educational, medical, development and security) between countries of the wider Indo-Pacific community, leading to an Indo-Pacific Cooperation Organization (IPCO) which to be a global umbrella protecting small countries, human populations, promoting peace, prosperity, scientific development, human progress and mutual cooperation while avoiding the hegemony of a rising tyrant who seeks to destroy peace and tranquility while monopolizing all natural resources in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dr A. Adityanjee is Chairman of the Strategic Affairs Council.