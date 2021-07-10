“Football unites us in a way Boris Johnson has never been able to do – everyone feels included”

I have to admit, I love those weeks when you turn to the last pages of the newspapers before looking at the front.

No one wants to talk about politics or any other type of news.

We are all, to steal a sentence, on Planet Football.

A conversation about the costs of HS2, for example, has turned into a debate of three in the back, department whiteboards are used to describe the virtues of two midfielders in uniform, and canteen salt and pepper shakers. deployed to illustrate the movement of a false nine.

It’s a bit dangerous although anything can happen.

When we come out of our euphoria we can find that the NHS is gone, Boris Johnson removed his rubber mask to reveal that Nigel Farage ran it all, or Matt Hancock won Love Island.

But it’s still a good thing, frankly, that the country has suspended normalcy to enjoy football.

I’ve spoken to a lot of people and someone from the British Antarctic Survey told me they don’t normally care, but this time it’s different.

It’s a common theme, not just limited to polar explorers. A lot of people who don’t care about football, or who think it never was for them, suddenly feel included.

This is due to the group of players whose stories have been told at length elsewhere brought together by Gareth Southgate, who will surely be knighted when the dust settles. He spent more than a decade preparing for this exact moment.

But his plans didn’t just take into account the tactical acumen needed to win a major tournament. He wanted to do it with a team reflecting the country’s image, in an inclusive and united spirit. And it worked.

The first part of his mission has been completed and he will enter the traditional national conversation Who would you rather have a pint with? as a clear favorite.

Because it is very difficult, when you see someone going about their business with calm, dignity and know-how, not to oppose them to others.

With each passing day Mr Johnson becomes more cartoonish and Mr Southgate shows what a leader looks like. (Gary Neville has already pointed this out. I hate to agree with Gary Neville.) But that’s all for later.

The only serious decision people struggle with is watching her on BBC1 or ITV. Unless of course you’re Lee Anderson, Tory MP for Ashfield, Notts. Have a thought for the man who pledged not to watch England while they pursue their anti-racist stance.

Against Croatia, Summer Holiday was on the other side. Tonight Mr. Anderson can enjoy the Scottish Coastal Railways with Julie Walters, whom I even suspect Julie Walters won’t be watching.

Come on Lee. Sometimes sincere beliefs can be overtaken by events. You don’t want to be left behind on this one, today is something anyone can be a part of.

As the Italian Marxist (I know, I do it on purpose) Gramsci said, football is an open kingdom of human loyalty.

Come join the kingdom, whoever you are. It’s a great team that played great football, and after the year we’ve had, we all deserve to celebrate it together.

Enjoy the game.