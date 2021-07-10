Biden and Xi shape the new world order





Americans have been doing business with China for over 40 years despite all of its human rights abuses, and after rushing the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, the sharp US-West rhetoric about China seems ludicrous. At the G-7 summit in Cornwall, UK (11-13 June 2021) with his carefully chosen words, US President Joe Biden extended his hand of friendship to his European allies, stressed the importance of the transatlantic alliance and pronounced, America is back in the business of leading the world alongside nations that share our most deeply held values.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the CCP (July 1, 2021), looks dashing in a buttoned gray Mao suit, speaking from the same balcony atop the Tiananmen Gate from which Mao Zedong announced the founding of the PRC in 1949 , a combative Xi Jinping issued a stern warning that the Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who wants to do it, will face a bloodshed in front of a great wall of steel. Those who demonize China must have heard it loud and clear.

The most important G-7 Summit announcement for the developing world was: B3W, Build Back Better World, with a projected budget of $ 20 trillion to undertake connectivity and infrastructure projects in developing countries. development which will be a standard and transparent partnership; against China’s ambitious BIS, which has already engaged 120 countries, even though some beneficiaries accuse it of lacking transparency and pushing them into the debt trap.

Will Bidens claim that a 15% global minimum tax will help promote global fairness, fund infrastructure projects in developing countries, counter China’s growing influence and, a democratic alternative? will it ever materialize? Given their failure to deliver on their pledge to contribute $ 100 billion a year to the Climate Fund, their ability to raise $ 20 trillion for B3W is suspect.

China’s bloody incursion into the Galwan Valley in June 2020 heightened India’s mistrust. Narendra Modi’s government has so far banned more than 3,000 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok, introduced a rigorous review regime for China’s FDI proposals, decided not to buy Huawei 5Gs, and has urged Indians to buy less in China. But Indians fill their homes with Chinese products, including figures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. No wonder India’s imports from China in 2020 were higher than imports from the United States.

65% of Americans have a negative view of China. Donald Trump had called Covid-19 a Wuhan / Chinese virus and demanded compensation of $ 20 trillion. Biden continues Trump’s China policy with a diplomatic face, sweeping away the traditional allies of the Americas. Phrases like decoupling and a trade war with China have been dropped. But Biden has named China as the Americas’ main rival and vowed to compete with China. He’s looking for US $ 1.3 trillion to renovate creaky US infrastructure; the Senate has already passed a US $ 250 billion global bill for research, innovation and to stay ahead of China in next-generation technologies.

David Brooks ‘interview with the New York Times last month gave some insight into Bidens’ thoughts: we’re sort of in a place where the rest of the world is starting to look to China.

Noting China’s defense budget, its rapid expansion and modernization, its defense forces including the Navy, the use of AI and work on space weapons, nuclear arsenal, military cooperation with Russia, its ability to hack Western institutions, the June 14, 2021 NATO summit admitted, China’s growing influence and international policies may present challenges that we must face together as a ‘alliance.

Wisely, Biden put a non-confrontational twist: The United States does not seek conflict with China but will respond to actions inconsistent with international standards. We are not competing with China per se, but with authoritarian and autocratic governments around the world.

Despite security concerns over China’s rise as a military power, Germany and France have urged caution and refrain from viewing Europe’s engagement with China from that angle alone. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the G-7 summit, was more pragmatic: there were risks and rewards in relations with China.

Interestingly, Boris Johnson’s line also reflects the sentiments of most ASEAN countries and many countries for which China is their biggest trading partner. Countries around the South China Sea that have territorial disputes with China do not like its aggressive and assertive claims, but none of them would want to break with China and join an anti-China train led by United States.

Japan and Australia have been very critical of China in Quad lately, but neither can afford to risk their economic relationship with China. In 2020, 20% of Japan’s global exports went to China, while China was the largest importer of Australian wines. Despite Trump’s urges to leave China and set up manufacturing plants in the United States, very few American companies have done so. The rhetoric about creating reliable supply chains to reduce reliance on China has produced very little.

China’s lack of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet is reported internationally. However, having done business with China despite these violations for 40 years and hastening the return to power of the Taliban, the antithesis of democracy and human rights in Afghanistan, the sharp US-West rhetoric seems ludicrous.

In his July 1 speech, Xi reiterated China’s steadfast historic mission to unify Taiwan with China and warned Taiwan against declaring independence. As for Hong Kong, he advised his administration to maintain order and ensure China’s national security.

While praising socialism with Chinese characteristics and talking about the need to accelerate the modernization of the national defense forces, Xi applauded the CCP for eliminating absolute poverty in China.

China’s GDP, currently 20% of global GDP, increased 80-fold between 1980 and 2020 (PPP) according to the IMF. At $ 14.8 trillion, its close on US GDP of $ 21.8 trillion. As the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter, with US $ 3.4 trillion in RMF, as the largest trading partner of 47 countries, with the second largest military with nuclear stocks, and with the determination to exceed United States in the innovations and technologies of tomorrow, China under Xi seeks to shape the new world order. Xi Jinping’s actions place countries like the United States and India in the dilemma of considering the option of facing force or forgoing the military option and expanding and intensifying it. engagement with China. Surendra Kumar, a former ambassador, writes on political and strategic affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

