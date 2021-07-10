Pakistani army chief and ISI confirm iron link with Taliban





The army chief and ISI chief said Pakistan would be the first country to recognize a Taliban government once it came to power in Kabul.

New Delhi: the eight-hour off-camera interaction of July 1 between Pakistani parliamentarians and the Army Chief of Staff (CoAS), Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was accompanied by the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, has revolved around the subject of Afghanistan and the Taliban a lot. The interaction took place in Parliament in Islamabad, and according to information seen by The Sunday Guardian, the Pakistani army chief said they would be among the first to recognize the Taliban government in Kabul once they ( the Taliban) would have come to power. The announcement met opposition from lawmakers, including opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who said Pakistan should not recognize a government that came to power at gunpoint.

This important political decision was indicated by the ISI chief during a meeting at which Prime Minister Imran Khan was not present, showing how firmly the Pakistani military is anchored in major political decisions. taken in the country.

Pakistani spy chief Faiz Hameed apparently told lawmakers that Taliban control in Afghanistan was increasing rapidly, and as that control increased, Pakistan’s control over them (the Taliban) was also increasing.

According to a source present at the meeting, DG ISI said: “We have done everything for the Taliban, provided them with all facilities and contacted the United States on their behalf.

While Hameed briefed MPs, the army chief answered MPs’ questions during the question-and-answer session.

In addition to the 29 members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, 16 lawmakers were invited to the meeting, as well as the leaders of all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and the Senate and the chief ministers of the four provinces.

Prior to the start of the meeting, MPs’ cellphones were confiscated by the security establishment to ensure developments remain undocumented and unregistered and nothing said in parliament chambers during these eight hours could not be proven later.

The duo, Hameed and Bajwa, also told MPs about the multiple internal and external challenges facing Imran Khan’s government. The tone and tenor of Bajwa’s statement, sources said, indicated that the army chief was not happy with the way Imran Khan’s government was operating.

When asked by a few MPs about whether India and the Taliban were talking, spy chief Faiz Hameed said they were keeping an eye on it, while indicating that informal interactions had taken place between Indian and Taliban representatives.

Sources said that one of the interesting aspects of the meeting was that while the army chief was speaking, members of the government and PTI ministers listened to him as attentively as if their Prime Minister Imran Khan was speaking.

Although MPs were informed that the discussion would focus on the internal security of Pakistan, Kashmir and terrorism in Balochistan, only issues related to Afghanistan were featured prominently.

During the meeting, parliamentarians asked military leaders whether the United States was looking for bases in Pakistan. At this, the duo said they were not going to give the United States a military base, but that the American forces would use Pakistani airspace. We will not stop them because we have had an agreement with them since the time of General Pervez Musharraf. If they want to use this (airspace) to attack Afghanistan, then that’s their choice, the army chief said.

MP Mohsin Javed Dawar apparently said that due to its policies Pakistan has not made friends in the region except for the Taliban. That is why we have no friends in Afghanistan today. Everyone hates us as we support the Taliban who kill and shed innocent blood, he said.

Dawar further reportedly said the Pakistani military should expel the Taliban and let them return to Afghanistan, rather than accusing the Pashtun Tahafuz movement of harboring them. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while responding to Dawar, acknowledged that the Taliban were operating in areas bordering Pakistan.

