Russia says current border standoff unrelated to Karabakh conflict – Asbarez.com





Russia said the current border standoff between Armenia and Azerbaijan is unrelated to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. Russia does not believe that the current border situation between the two countries is linked to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but rather to the lack of a legal formulation of the border, said the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, at a press conference. press briefing on Friday. Undoubtedly, the overall situation exacerbates the lack of mutual trust between the parties, Zakharova added. She also expressed Russia’s willingness to support Armenia and Azerbaijan to initiate a discussion on border demarcation between the two countries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. We have said on several occasions that we regard the early launch of demarcation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a lasting and long-term solution to the conflict, with its further delineation, Zakharova said. We stand ready to provide the necessary advisory support, in addition to ongoing discussions with Foreign and Defense Ministers, as well as with border officials. The statement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and interim Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Moscow and discussed regional issues. In an online discussion on Friday, the First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (Senate) for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that sooner or later Armenia and Azerbaijan must normalize their relations and start restoring their countries after the shocks in the region, adding that the presence of Russian peacekeepers is a guarantee to avoid possible bloodshed in the future. Dzhavarov said Putin and Pashinyan discussed the situation in Karabakh, as well as other regional issues. Dzhabarov said that the deployment of Russian border guards on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be carried out with the consent of the two countries. As Putin and Pashinyan met, it was reported that Russia was preparing to send border guards to the Armenian province of Gegharkunik, where a violation of the Azerbaijani border created a standoff of nearly two months. Dzhabarov also discussed Russian-Turkish relations, adding that Moscow is opposed to a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, as proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Moscow has a chance to put pressure on Turkey, and Turkey doesn’t want an opponent like Russia, Dzhabarov said. The Russian politician said Turkey has never been Russia’s ally, adding that Turkey’s geopolitical interests do not always coincide with those of Russia and its allies in the Caucasus. Dzhabarov also blamed Azerbaijan for illegally arresting Armenian prisoners of war and for bringing artificial charges against them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asbarez.com/russia-says-current-border-standoff-not-linked-to-karabakh-conflict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos