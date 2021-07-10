Oppn leaders sympathize with Sushil Modi, say he deserved a place in union cabinet





Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is attracting sympathy and praise from his political opponents, including those from Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, who said he ‘he deserved a place in the Union cabinet. which was recently enlarged. Sushil Modi is among the most experienced rulers and he deserved to be included in the central government. It was because of his understanding of taxation and finance that the then UPA government included him in the GST Council, MLC Prem Chandra Mishra of Congress said. Although the RJD criticized Modi for targeting party leader Lalu Prasad and his family, party spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said he and the late Karpoori Thakur (Modi) were among the most deserving to represent Bihar. for its development. His (Modis) rampant denigration of Lalu Prasad and his family, which brought him some political success, could not help him get Narendra Modi’s blessing, Tiwari said. Sushil Modi missed the bus due to its known proximity to Bihar CM. He had in the past declared Nitish Kumar as PM material, much to Narendra Modi’s chagrin. The inclusion of National President JD (U) RCP Singh in the cabinet has already sparked an intense row within the party, Mishra said. CPI (ML) lawmaker Amarjeet Kushwaha has said Bihar is a loser in what he called a nervous battle between Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Many senior leaders, including Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, Ramnath Thakur and Santosh Kushwaha, were considering their inclusion in the Union cabinet. Instead, Patna Saheb’s MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was unceremoniously kicked out, the MP said. A senior JD (U) leader, pleading anonymity, said the induction of an apolitical leader as a central government minister raised a question mark over the stability of the Bihar government. Lalan Singh’s statement that senior party leaders were not considered for the minister’s appointment speaks volumes about the growing dissent within the JD (U) on the issue, he said.

