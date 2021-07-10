Indy procrastination campaign must end soon before it runs out of steam





OVER the past two weeks I have asked myself: ‘Does the SNP really want independence or is it really arguing for the retention of the UK?

Consider some national headlines: “The SNP denounced the Prime Minister for leaving thousands of people in visa limbo. ” (1st of July). Much like he did with Brexit, when he shouted that Scotland would not be taken out of Europe against its will; and argued for months that Scotland should have a similar deal to Ireland – none of which came to fruition. And all Boris Johnson has done during that time is lift two fingers and tell him to tie himself up.

This was quickly followed on July 2 by: “Incompetent shower – explosion among the conservatives”. Why? Because the thousands of EU settlers, who trusted the SNP to do something for them, suddenly discovered how powerless the SNP is in Westminster. This forced Boris to state that even if their request is late, it will still be processed. So what does the SNP do? They stand up on their hind legs and call the Tories an incompetent shower. All of this only serves to underscore to the general public that Boris and his cohort are on business other than Covid. This shows that they have put in place an immigration policy that people are going to be forced to comply with. It is a policy that has been described as “inhumane” and “illegal” by the international community. Nevertheless, it is in place and immigrants will be forced to join. It is totally unsuited to the needs of Scotland and its many industries which depend on transient workers. But the Conservatives have shown that they do not care about Scotland. They gave us a Brexit deal that wiped out our fishing industry and a trade deal with Australia that should do the same for our farmers. Once again, the Westminster SNP has spoken strongly against this Australian deal and called for limits to be placed on it to protect Scottish farmers. What did Boris do? Nothing – other than making the deal and putting it in the law book. Once again, it can be argued that the SNP let Scotland down by accepting this deal. But the truth is, there was nothing they could do about it. Boris has a majority of 80 seats and he will do what he wants. The SNP is absolutely powerless to stop it. In the meantime, what has our Scottish government done? Oh, they’re busy with Covid. DUH !! But Boris and his cohort of international offenders and thugs have also come across Covid and they are doing something else. Oh sure the Scottish government has approached Westminster and complained about the way we are being treated. Boris and his gang ignored them. What else did Holyrood do? The main theme coming out of Holyrood for weeks now seems to have been trying to agree that if a man, without any medical, psychological, or psychiatric intervention, decides that he is in fact female and wants to use a female toilet, can he do so. ? Deciding on his rights in this regard – an issue which only concerns 2% of the population, but which ignores the rights of about 50% of the population (the ladies he wishes to enter into), seems more important than the ‘independence. They certainly spent enough time on it! Independence was once desired by around 59% of the population, but due to SNP hesitation it is now only desired by around 48% of the population. Yet the SNP tells us all the time that we will only get what we want when we have independence. Maybe they were waiting for today’s headline: “Prime Minister Wants to Remove Holyrood”. so that they can sit back and not worry about independence. Now, unless I see them making some kind of positive leadership effort towards independence in the very near future, I will have to conclude that ‘they would rather we stay in the UK’. Maybe we should have voted Alba? Charlie kerr

Glenrothes

