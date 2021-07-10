Century-old Chinese Communist Party has more members than most countriesExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The ruling Communist Party in China is celebrating its centenary this month. And it marks a milestone for one of the largest political parties in the world, with over 95 million members. NPR China Affairs correspondent John Ruwitch examines how this party has grown so huge and what the Chinese leader is doing about it.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: The party dates back to a small secret meeting in Shanghai that began on July 23, 1921. There were only 15 people in the room.

TONY SAICH: They were all intellectuals.

RUWITCH: Tony Saich is an expert on Chinese politics at Harvard University and author of a new book on the rise of the party.

SAICH: None of them were workers, even though they were supposed to promote the dictatorship of the proletariat.

RUWITCH: Among the attendees were professors, students and an assistant librarian named Mao Zedong. China was ruled by a collapsing Republican government after the collapse of the Qing Dynasty a decade earlier. The country was broke and weak. Everyone seemed to have ideas on how to fix China, including the Communists, who were inspired by the new Soviet Union. In the early to mid-1920s, they focused on cities, staged strikes, and recruited aggressively.

SAICH: The number of workers entering the party has increased dramatically.

RUWITCH: Forced into the countryside in the late 1920s, Mao developed the idea of ​​a peasant revolution.

SAICH: And again you see a cropping of the limbs, a much higher number of people from rural settings.

RUWITCH: And there was another reframing when the party consolidated its grip on the country in 1949. This time it’s bureaucrats and apparatchiks to help run the country. After the economic reforms of the 1980s and 1990s, the party courted the more educated members of society in order to better manage the economy. By the year 2000, party membership had snowballed to around 64 million members. It was then that former party scholar Cai Xia worked on a two-month project to better understand party members. They found it in need of revitalization.

CAI XIA: (Via an interpreter) First you have to have people joining and people leaving. Those who want to leave the party should be able to leave the party. This is at odds with the so-called advanced nature of the party.

RUWITCH: In other words, the party carried a lot of dead weight.

CAI: (Speaking Chinese).

RUWITCH: “How can such a big party have everyone on the same page,” she asks, “working towards the same goals? She answers the question herself.

CAI: (Speaking Chinese).

RUWITCH: “It’s impossible,” she said.

Cai taught at the best party training academy for 15 years. She was kicked out of the party last year for criticizing the party and current leader Xi Jinping. She now lives in exile in the United States. She says the party has lost its way. It attracts a lot of people not because they are strong believers, but because membership can be a ticket to better jobs, better benefits, better networking opportunities.

To try to understand this dynamic, NPR spoke with a woman named Sabrina. She is 37 years old and teaches at a college in western China. She asked that we not use her Chinese name because she is afraid of the consequences of speaking candidly about the party.

SABRINA: (via interpreter) The reason I signed up is because my mom said it would be easier to find work. But in fact, it doesn’t seem like it made a big difference.

RUWITCH: There are countless numbers like Sabrina in the party. She has joined half-heartedly, pays her dues and occasionally goes to meetings. Almost all of her colleagues are party members, but she says the party itself is not at the center of her life.

SABRINA: (by interpreter) There is no particular advantage to being a member of the party. Just when there is danger, you must be a model member.

RUWITCH: But she says she didn’t really feel the need to step up either.

SABRINA: (Through interpreter) It’s not that there hasn’t been an opportunity. I just don’t want to show myself. Why should I go out and show myself? I’ll just be me.

TIMOTHY CHEEK: That’s what Xi Jinping hates. This is the struggle that Xi Jinping is currently working with.

RUWITCH: Timothy Cheek is a Chinese political historian at the University of British Columbia.

PLAY: He’s trying to do – I call it Xi Jinping’s counter-reform to rekindle ideological governance where there is a transformational doctrine, leader, and cadre of bureaucrats that are going to make China a better place.

RUWITCH: The party calls it the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. And for that to happen, the party wants full members. Xi launched a massive anti-corruption campaign as soon as he took power, which boosted the party’s image. And it made it more difficult to join the party. He also did not miss an opportunity to remind party members of the burden they carry, such as the time a few years ago when he and other senior leaders visited the site of the first party congress in Shanghai. , now a museum.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT XI JINPING: (Speaking Chinese).

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chinese speaking).

RUWITCH: There, Xi led them into a public renewal of the oaths they took when they joined the party, pledging to be loyal and willing to sacrifice themselves for it. Even though there are some members who don’t intend to sacrifice anything, there are benefits to having such a big party. China is huge and it takes a lot of people to rule it. Most of the officials are party members. The party under Xi has also strived to reach every corner of society for better control. Xi spoke about it at the last party convention.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

XI: (Via interpreter) Government, army, society and schools, north, south, east and west – the party runs them all.

RUWITCH: But Tony Saich from Harvard says there’s a problem with having such a big party. You can never really achieve unanimity.

SAICH: And you can be unified as long as things are going well. If they stop doing well, you know, maybe people just lose their delusions.

RUWITCH: And for a party that sees unity and loyalty as essential to its grip on power, that’s something it wants to avoid. John Ruwitch, NPR News.

