The four variables that shaped the new Modis team

The most significant expansion (in numbers) and (portfolio) reshuffle of the cabinet in recent history will politically strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Whether this improves the performance of the government is another question, but the whole exercise and the choices made by the Prime Minister (PM) reflect some fundamental strengths of the party, as well as reveal its future direction.

There are four important political dimensions through which the break in government arrangement can be understood.

The first is the constant consolidation of the inclusive Hindutva policy. Prior to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP had been unable to reconcile its quest to be an umbrella Hindu party with its leadership, structure and ideological framework dominated by the upper castes. Attempts to change this, notably by LK Advani and the former party secretary general Govindacharya in the early 1990s, failed due to resistance from the upper castes. in the party.

Modi and Shah have long recognized that the BJP’s hopes of winning the elections rested on the representation of the whole of Hindu society. This is also in line with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s stated principle of unifying Hindu society. And, as a result, since 2014 Hindutva has become more inclusive in two ways.

First, it has become inclusive by becoming even more strongly exclusivist vis-à-vis Muslims. Vitriolic rhetoric and the systemic marginalization of minorities have been used to cement Hindu unity. But, in itself, that would not have been enough. The second method played on the attractiveness of the PM and his personal identity as a member of a subgroup of the other backward classes (OBC), integrating workers from the backward non-dominant and Dalit castes into the party structure, and recognizing their history, their symbols and their leaders. .

It worked in the election. But the success of BJP created a new dilemma. Now those who had voted for the party and believed it had lost its upper caste character wanted to be represented. It was not easy because the dominant traditionally did not want to give in. And this is why the expansion of the cabinet is not a reflection of the expansion of the BJP into new groups, but a logical next step to support the grassroots. This is especially true in northern India, where the CBO and party Dalit workers are unhappy with leadership positions, especially at the state level. Unable to completely break the grip of the upper castes in state units without upsetting the vote of the upper castes, Modi and Shah found a way out by bringing in a series of ministers from these communities in the Union government. .

Inclusive Hindutva arrived as an electoral phenomenon seven years ago; it is now institutionalized in the formal structure of power. With 27 ministers from OBC castes, 12 from scheduled caste subgroups and eight from the scheduled tribal community, the majority of the Modis government now comes from traditionally marginalized groups. To clarify, this does not mean that the BJP is an inclusive party until its view of Muslims changes, it will not happen. But it is paradoxically the most inclusive and the most exclusive party in the electoral history of India.

If the first prism reflects the social depth of the party, the second reflects the policy of spatial expansion.

Take the Northeast. This says a lot about India’s sad past that Kiren Rijiju became the first leader of a state as sensitive as Arunachal Pradesh to enter the Union Cabinet. It also says badly that no native Tripura resident had ever served on the Union’s council of ministers, until Pratima Bhowmik became Minister of State last week. This reflects skewed priorities that a region as crucial as North Bengal (think Darjeeling Hills and Chickens Neck) had not found a place in governments, until two ministers, Nishith Pramanik and John Barla were chosen last week. It’s not just a question of which region is strategically important; giving representation is also important in strengthening a sense of ownership and belonging to the nation.

To be sure, the BJP inductions were motivated by realpolitik calculations, especially the appointments in North Bengal which could be a precursor in giving the region a distinct identity to challenge Mamata Banerjee. But this does not detract from the geographical distribution of the BJP, which is crucial for the parties’ self-image as a national force. The party will continue to expand into new areas, and electoral success, in turn, will slowly affect the party’s structure and representation models. The expansion of the Cabinet is a step in this process.

The third prism to understand the rupture is the recognition by Modis that the politics of performance is crucial for legitimacy. The government has faced its most serious erosion of credibility in the past year, with simultaneous national security, public health and economic crises. The mismanagement of the second wave affected, to varying degrees, confidence in the Prime Minister himself. And while social engineering has its place, party leadership knows that performance, the perception of good performance, and a turnaround on tangible measures are key to changing the narrative. This is not to do this to please critics with whom the party shares a deeply hostile relationship, but to rekindle the depleted morale of its own base.

And this is why, while political considerations have largely motivated the appointments in the category of ministers of state, cabinet appointments to key positions have been (largely but not exclusively) determined by what the prime minister considers. as deserving, what he identifies as priority sectors and how he has aligned the two.

Bhupender Yadav has been the most important official of the BJP in recent years, both because of his election management and his parliamentary skills. He was entrusted with work and employment, a ministry traditionally relegated to lightweights but whose importance was so obvious during the migration crisis of 2020, as well as the environment and climate, which will determine the future. from India. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the aviation sector, which is crucial for connectivity, tourism, the economy and what the Prime Minister calls ease of life. Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed head of India’s sky to reverse last year’s setback (and also, presumably, to complete Air India’s privatization process, a test case of public sector failure. Indian). An Ashwini Vaishnaw does nothing politically for Modi, but he would have to combine his administrative, private and international experience to manage the delicate balance of preserving the integrity of Indian laws while not appearing as a closed society in battle. with great technology. And, of course, the health needed a reset and Mansukh Mandaviya, who is both a loyalist of Modi but also widely regarded as a competent administrator, was recruited.

The politics of inclusive Hindutva, spatial expansion and legitimacy of performance are driven by this fourth final variable, the politics of electoral imperatives and party building. These include preparing the party for state elections over the next three years, training a new generation of leaders, winning crucial caste vote banks, changing the discourse on governance, and standing up for it. prepare for 2024.

The BJP was quick to understand the change in public mood, react to comments and make changes. We have to see if the strategy works and if governance improves.

