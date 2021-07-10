Boris Johnson’s $ 11.6 billion climate fund to be pulled from aid budget

Boris Johnson’s pledge of more than $ 11 billion to help poorest countries adapt to the climate emergency will be funded by even bigger cuts to other UK overseas aid projects , The independent has learned.

Failing to provide new funding, prime ministers claim to be the world’s ragged environmental leader before hosting the Cop26 summit in the fall, activists say.

It also breaks an agreement brokered by the United Nations which the money must be new and extra, they claim, one likening him to a bailiff leaving a bouquet of flowers.

The government has come under fire from all quarters for its existing aid cuts of $ 4 billion a year, with a project in Malawi to help farmers adapt to climate change among the last to fall victim to it. At least three similar programs are expected to follow.

The World Health Organization has previously warned hundreds of thousands of people will die from the cuts, amid fury that MPs have been denied the vote despite being promised.

In Cornwall last month, the Prime Minister hailed his 5-year $ 11.6 billion climate pledge to the developing world and pledged to harass other countries to hoard money before Cop26 in Glasgow.

We, as the rich nations of the Earth, must strengthen our credibility with these countries by asking them to reduce their CO2 emissions, he said, in relation to contributions to an annual UN fund. hoped for $ 100 billion.

Because this country, which started the industrial revolution, is responsible for a huge carbon budget already present in the atmosphere.

But the government has now quietly admitted that all of the € 11.6 billion worth around € 2.3 billion each year, between 2021 and 2026, would come from official development assistance (ODA), the aid budget.

Mr Johnson is already under fire for breaking his promise to give MPs a vote on the decision to cut aid spending from 0.7 to 0.5% of national production, thus wiping out $ 4 billion a year .

Catherine Pettengell, UK director of the Climate Action Network, said the promise of new and additional resources for the flagship United Nations Climate Adaptation Fund was being broken.

Cutting the aid budget, while tapping into it as the sole source of climate finance, will inevitably hurt the most vulnerable in society, she said.

Tracy Carty, Oxfam Senior Climate Advisor, said: We welcome the UK’s commitment to climate finance, but when it comes from a shrinking aid budget, it’s a little as if your usher left a bouquet of flowers.

And Preet Gill, the shadowy international development secretary, condemned empty greenwashing that would hit the world’s most vulnerable people and weaken their ability to act in the face of the climate crisis.

The revelation that no new money will be released comes after independent government climate advisers warned that aid cuts are already undermining the climate finance commitment.

The Prosper (Promoting Sustainable Partnerships for Empowered Resilience) project in Malawi works with farmers to reduce the impact of climate shocks through new farming practices, better irrigation and early warning systems.

But the $ 25 million program, funded by the government’s Resilience Building and Climate Change Adaptation (BRACC) program, has now been phased out, despite an A ** rating forcing layoffs staff and the closure of four district offices.

The reduction has dealt a severe blow to our efforts to build the resilience of extremely poor communities in Malawi to adapt and cope with climate shocks such as droughts, said Danny Harvey, executive director of aid agency Concern. Worldwide.

The richest countries in the world first pledged to spend $ 100 billion a year in a climate adaptation fund to help poor countries adapt to global warming in 2009, but only $ 79 billion. dollars were raised.

The UK is considered to be somewhere in the middle of the G7, behind France, Germany, Japan and Canada, but ahead of the US and Italy.

The fund recognizes the guilt of industrialized countries for centuries of carbon emissions and aims to help developing countries protect themselves from the devastating effects of global warming, while reducing their own emissions.

In Cancun in 2010, the Cop16 summit, rich countries pledged that the funding would be new and additional, noting the urgent and immediate needs of developing countries which are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

But the government has now revealed that the entire $ 11.6 billion counts as ODA, meaning no additional funding will be advanced.

In addition, only $ 1.4 billion will be allocated to climate finance in 2021-2022, raising fears that most spending will be postponed until the end of the five-year term.

But, in Cornwall, Mr Johnson suggested the UK had gone as far as it wanted, saying: We are now calling on other countries to make a change.

We’re going to be on everyone’s case by the summer, and through the fall, to secure those commitments and make sure we put the world in the right place for Cop.

The Foreign Office defended the arrangement on the grounds that the international climate finance commitments are new and in addition to all previous commitments to the United Nations fund.

While the seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to make difficult but necessary decisions, the UK aid budget this year will still be over 10 billion, making us one of the most big donors to the G7, a spokesperson said.