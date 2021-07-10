5 interesting facts Jokowi asks for PKH social assistance disbursed this week: Okezone Economy





JAKARTA– President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked to speed up the payment of social assistance. Several social aid have been requested to be disbursed this week, namely the PKH aid in cash aid. Social assistance disbursement is one of the social protection stimuli given during the implementation of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM. Here are the facts gathered Okzone on Jokowi’s request for social assistance payment, Jakarta, Sunday (7/11/2021). 1. PKH aid disbursed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered his staff to speed up the distribution of social protection assistance for the management of Covid-19 this week. Mainly for the help of the Family Hope Program (PKH). “For social protection, the president’s instructions were to speed up payments this week, especially to bring PKH forward to the third quarter,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said after cabinet plenary led by President Jokowi, in Jakarta. Also Read: This is a PPKM Liquid Emergency Social Aid List The president, said Sri Mulyani, called for the distribution of PKH for the third quarter to be immediately brought forward to July 2021, so that the benefits are immediately felt by the community. 2. Food cards should also be improved In addition, the President also called for the target for basic food cards to be increased from 15.93 million to 18.8 million. And cash assistance for 10 million beneficiary families for 2 months will be paid in July 2021, said Sri Mulyani. 3. Increased assistance from the village BLT In addition, President Jokowi also called for the distribution of direct cash assistance to villages (BLT) which had only reached five million beneficiary families (KPM) to be increased to 8 million KPM. 4. Open pre-employment card In terms of pre-employment card assistance, President Jokowi ordered the absorption of the second phase to be implemented immediately in July 2021. In addition, the distribution of social protection assistance in the form of an Internet quota for 27.67 million target students, students and educators will also continue to be provided. 5. The president asks to stay at home President Joko Widodo reminded to stay at home and to stay away from crowds in order to protect families and the environment. In addition, it can also help healthcare workers who are currently overwhelmed with managing Covid-19 patients. “In addition to protecting families and the environment, we also help health workers who are struggling to care for Covid-19 patients. Together with unity, we will go through this difficult time together, ”said Jokowi.

