Trump to attend McGregor vs. Poirier UFC fight: what kind of reception will he get?





Donald Trump rejected by voters, banned by Twitter and Facebook and shunned by the golfing community is hoping to hear cheers when he is announced from the front row on Saturday night ahead of the UFC 264 mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Trump, who this week announced legal action against social media companies that banned him from their sites, will make his first appearance at a major sporting event since losing his reelection bid to Joe Biden.

UFC President Dana White, a supporter and friend of Trump, said the ex-president would sit with him near the octagon, not in a luxury box secured and sealed inside. the T-Mobile Arena.

White tells TMZ that Trump will brave any heckling he can:

Trump doesn’t care, he’s not that guy, he’s not hiding in a box somewhere, that’s not his style. Instead, he says Trump will sit right behind him.

Without a doubt, hell will be flanked on all sides by the Secret Service, and Dana says agents have been sweeping T-Mobile Arena for days now to keep Trump safe.

Here’s how you can broadcast the fight:

UFC 264, headlined by the main event featuring lightweight fighters Conor McGregor’s third bout against Dustin Poirier, takes place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 (7/10/21) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, while prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the first prelims at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the pay-per-view options:

Purchase an ESPN + annual subscription + PPV fight for $ 89.98. OFFER HERE. Purchase a Disney + PPV Battle Bundle for $ 83.98. OFFER HERE. Existing ESPN + users can purchase the PPV only at a cost of $ 69.99 to the user. OFFER HERE.

What’s at stake?

While there are no titles on the line on Saturday night, it will be the rubber match of a three-fight streak, with each fighter having won once. The winner will likely win a title shot against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Poirier passed up a chance to fight for the title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, choosing instead the most lucrative payday of his career with a third fight against McGregor. His plan, insiders say, is to get the money first, then go get a belt.

McGregor, meanwhile, saw his career crumble, with critics claiming the big paydays took away his edge. He hasn’t beaten an elite opponent since 2016.

Who is on the main card? (10 p.m. ET, ESPN + PPV)

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, bantamweight Sean OMalley vs. Kris Moutinho, bantamweight

Who fights in the preliminaries? (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin, welterweight Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira, welterweight Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Who fights in the first preliminaries? (6 p.m. ET, ESPN +)

Jennifer Maia v Jessica Eye, flyweight Omari Akhmedov v Brad Tavares, middleweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov v Jerome Rivera, flyweight Yaozong Hu v Alen Amendovski, middleweight

