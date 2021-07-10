Politics
PM Modi will chair the meeting on July 14; Cong protests against the price of fuel
“Covaxin approval will be finalized in 4-6 weeks,” says Dr Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist
To give India’s COVID Covaxin vaccine a boost, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan predicted that a decision on WHO vaccine approval would be made within the next 4-6 weeks. Speaking to a webinar on global access to vaccines on Friday, Dr Swaminathan said data from the Phase 3 vaccine trial was encouraging and looking good. Covaxin shows an overall efficacy of 77.8% according to phase 3 trial data published by Bharat Biotech (BBL).
Two-child policy: UP Law Commission publishes population bill; Seek public opinion
In less than a month, the UP Law Commission submitted the Population Bill 2021 on Saturday, soliciting public input for the bill by July 19. The bill which has now been uploaded to the Law Commission website lists incentives for government employees, the general public and couples below the poverty line to adopt a two or one child policy via the voluntary sterilization. The bill also enumerates many disincentives for all, such as exclusion from benefiting from government-sponsored social assistance schemes, limits on ration cards, contesting local body elections, etc.
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown until July 19; Restaurants and shops will remain open until 9:00 p.m.
As India continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Tamil Nadu extended the state’s coronavirus lockdown on Saturday July 10 until July 19, while easing some restrictions. This latest development comes as Tamil Nadu continues to witness a steady and significant drop in the daily number of active COVID-19 cases. In accordance with the latest Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines, stores can now stay open until 9:00 p.m.
J&K administration appoints nodal agents to assist the delimitation commission
The administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday appointed nodal officers with the district-level Boundaries Commission to provide it with timely information and receive representations from stakeholders. In an order issued by the Department of General Administration, an officer was appointed in each of the 20 districts of the Union Territory to liaise with the commission, which concluded its four-day visit to Jammu on Friday. -Kashmir during which she interacted with political officials, parties and district administrations.
Uttar Pradesh Law Commission proposes population control bill with two-child policy
The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission presented a proposal for a UP Population Control Bill. The bill is called the “UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021” for population control in the state. Aditya Nath Mittal, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission, spoke to ANI about this population control bill in the UP state led by Yogi Adityanath, claiming that couples who would follow the 2-child policy would receive government benefits.
Two unidentified terrorists neutralized during meeting at J&K Anantnag; Ongoing operations
Two unidentified terrorists were shot dead during a meeting between terrorists and security forces in the village of Kawarigam, Anantnag district, southern Kashmir on Saturday. A joint team of the police, 19 RR Army and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on specific information on the presence of militants in the area. As the security forces team approached the suspicious location, the hidden terrorists shot at them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.
Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges center to increase vaccine quota, calling itself ‘best performer’
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot informed on Friday that he had asked the Center to increase the COVID-19 vaccine allocation for the state, joining a list of other heads of state who have urged Prime Minister Modi to increase the supply of their states. CM Gehlot claimed he wrote to the new Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to increase the state’s vaccine allocation. CM Gehlot further claimed that the state had accelerated the immunization process by creating a capacity to immunize more than 1.5 million people per day.
PM Modi to chair meeting with Council of Ministers on July 14 after major cabinet reshuffle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the Council of Ministers on July 14, ANI reported. Over the past few days, the Union government has made huge announcements, including a major cabinet reshuffle and back-to-back meetings chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi had attended leaders who were to receive portfolios in the cabinet. After the major announcement, a meeting on health infrastructure and the Tokyo Olympics was also held.
Andhra Pradesh BJP Netas opposes CM Jagan’s “appeasement of minorities” through church constructions
The chairman of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Somu Veerraju, said on Saturday that the party respected all religions equally and claimed he was against the policies of the YSRCP government led by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to build churches in the state with public money, not Christians. Opposing the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to build churches in the state, he said: “Such opposition is not against Christians but against the government’s policy of embezzling Hindu funds. Hindu funds should be used only for Hindu temples.
Congress Protests Rising Fuel Prices As Overloaded Ox Cart Collapses In Mumbai
An ox-cart protest organized by Maharashtra’s congressional leaders against rising fuel prices ended embarrassingly on Thursday after the cart collapsed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill neighborhood. In a viral video, several members of Congress and leaders were seen protesting atop an oxcart with LPG cylinders, when the cart crashed due to overload. Mumbai Congressman Bhai Jagtap and other supporters also collapsed amid all the slogans against rising fuel prices.
