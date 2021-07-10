Politics
Migrant boat crisis hits Tory support in Red Wall seats, Boris Johnson warned
BorisJohnson has been warned that the failure to tackle the migrant boat crisis affects Tory support in the Red Wall seats won by Tories in the last election.
An MP representing one of the constituencies Labor won by the Tories told the Mail on Sunday that the issue “was starting to gain support”.
A record number of migrants of over 6,600 so far this year have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats. Over the whole of 2020, they were 8,420, compared to 1,835 the previous year.
Yesterday between 30 and 40 migrants, including at least one toddler, arrived in Kent aboard three boats.
In response to the crisis, the government last week proposed a Nationality and Borders Bill to Parliament that will allow border force officials to use “reasonable force” to detain potential asylum seekers at sea. and return Channel ships to safe countries.
But the power to return boats to France, where most migrant boats are launched, will require a deal with the French, and talks on a deal have collapsed.
After the bill was unveiled, the Crown Prosecution Service created a new headache by advising its lawyers not to prosecute migrants entering the country illegally.
He called on prosecutors to stop charging passengers arriving in small boats or trucks, saying they were generally exploited or had no choice as to how they traveled.
This sowed consternation among some Tory MPs who warned it was a “new low” for the CPS as the issue of illegal immigration continued to undermine party support.
The MP said: “Over the past few weeks it has become evident how much this is showing up at the door, and Boris is personally associated with it. That and Matt Hancock’s resignation are the issues that really affect voters.
The warning comes following the party’s failure to take Batley and Spen’s seat in the Labor Party this month.
The Tories’ active majority of 83 MPs was built on the red wall of the former Labor seats in the North and Midlands seized by the Tories following Mr Johnson’s pledge to deliver Brexit.
But party strategists have warned that support in these areas is “weak,” with voters sensitive to the perception that the Conservatives have not been tough enough on issues such as crime and immigration.
Last month, it was claimed that the Prime Minister had privately criticized Home Secretary Priti Patel’s failure to tackle the problem of migrants crossing the Channel.
He is said to have said to a minister: “What the hell is the Interior Ministry doing?” When is she going to fix this?
