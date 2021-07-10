Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls PM Modi, seeks guidance on Covid





Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was recently sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and asked for his guidance on the possible third wave of coronavirus, the proposed Kanwad Yatra and Chardham Yatra in the context of the pandemic. He also called for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Kumaon region of the state on the model of AIIMS, Rishikesh. In a tweet, Dhami said he asked for the Prime Minister’s blessing. “Seeked his guidance on the development of the state, the possible third wave of Covid-19, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwad Yatra. The prime minister has ensured all possible aid for the development of the state,” tweeted Dhami. The prime minister’s office also tweeted photos from the meeting. Regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments asking why people in Hill State, which generate electricity, cannot get free electricity like consumers in the nation’s capital, Dhami said that the head of the AAP could have his program, but that the only program for the BJP is state development. and deliver the best to people. The national leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to challenge the state legislative elections scheduled for early next year. Uttarakhand on Thursday decided to reconsider its decision to bar all Kanwad Yatra worshipers from entering the state this year. The yatra sees hundreds of thousands of worshipers crossing several states on foot to the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. According to an official statement in Dehradun, Dhami said that an AIIMS in Kumaon would provide people in the region access to world-class medical facilities, adding that the state government would give him land. Describing AIIMS, Rishikesh as a great gift to the people of Central State, Dhami said he was playing an important role in the battle against Covid. Dhami also sought to rapidly implement the 300 MW Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will benefit six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The project has all clearances and work can begin after a cabinet committee on Union government economic affairs gives the project the green light, Dhami said. He informed the Prime Minister that the second phase of the construction and reconstruction projects in Kedarnath were to start at an estimated cost of Rs 108.78 crore and asked him for an appointment for the virtual laying of their foundation stones. Dhami’s meeting with the prime minister lasted an hour and 15 minutes. Congratulating Dhami, Modi expressed hope that under his young leadership, the state will prosper, the statement said. Dhami also met with Interior Minister Amit Shah and urged him to remove restrictions on the interior lines of the Nelong and Niti valleys near the Indo-China border, saying this would boost the influx of tourists to the area. the beautiful valleys and the increase in economic activities as a result, would stop the migration of border villages. He also called for two air ambulances and the establishment of a disaster research institute in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand, given the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters. The Chief Minister also met with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and asked him to increase the budget allocation for solid waste management projects in Uttarakhand under the Swacch Bharat Mission-2 from Rs 89 crore to 150 crore. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wap.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/uttarakhand-cm-dhami-calls-on-pm-modi-seeks-direction-on-covid-121071000642_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos