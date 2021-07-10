Maryam Nawaz chastises Imran Khan, says his election symbol should be ‘thief’





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for poor governance and said her electoral symbol should now be that of ‘a “thief” rather than the cricket bat. The PML-N chief said that in 2018 Imran Khan “stole the election” with the cricket bat symbol. “The mention of Imran Khan’s name only brings to mind the way people have been robbed of flour, of sugar,” she said, Geo News reported. She said all that can be remembered are “queues for flour and sugar”. and they only received 1.5 kg of sugar. Can 1.5 kg of sugar be enough for a house of 10 to 12 people? ”She asked.

Maryam’s remarks came as she addressed a rally in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) town of Sharda, Geo News reported. While comparing Khan to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said: “When you think of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, you remember highways’ and ‘progress’.” Additionally, she said , “no one believes in the selected”; he (Prime Minister Imran Khan) “has no respect either at home or abroad.” The PML-N vice president urged the audience to vigorously participate with all families in the upcoming July 25 elections. “Promise me you will keep your votes until the results are announced,” she said. Maryam said the “lion” will emerge victorious in the valley on July 25, referring to the election symbol PML-N, Geo News reported. (ANI)

