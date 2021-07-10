Donald Trump Jr. at Alabama Fishing Show hears his name float for 2024 GOP ticket





Donald Trump Jr. thanked Alabama on Saturday for the 2015 mobile rally that gave critical impetus to his father’s presidential campaign, and he heard his own name float for a spot on the GOP 2024 ticket.

It looks like you’d all like to see a Trump at the top of the post, said Cliff Sims, founder of Yellowhammer News, from the scene he just interviewed Trump at a Huntsville hunting and fishing exhibit. Sims has held several key positions in President Trump’s administration.

Calling his end-of-interview suggestion a cheat sheet for GOP presidential nominees, Sims said: Imagine (Florida Governor) Ron DeSantis, for example, calls Donald Trump, Jr. and says, You know, really disappointed your dads weren’t running, but we could sew this stuff up right away. Let’s just take the ticket together and ride it. What do you think?

Tory DeSantis is widely mentioned as a possible Trump successor if the former president doesn’t run again, and Trump Jr. stood with a broad smile and his arms outstretched as the crowd cheered Sims’ suggestion.

Trump’s remarks covered popular GOP positions starting with an attack on the media. Literally faced off against a multibillion-dollar mainstream media outlet that decided to be the marketing arm on the other side, he said.

Do you like hunting and fishing, you are probably pro-life, how many of you have been censored on social media? Trump asked. Think about it. You saw some pretty dastardly stuff on the other side.

We’ve been through a lot, Trump said, but (Alabama) is sort of where it’s been very clear for the first time that there are people who understand what we were seeing from the start.

The thought leaders of the Americas are 12 people in a room in Washington, a couple in a room in New York, a couple in a room in Los Angeles, Trump said. You know they’ve never been in what I call the Dark Zone, like everywhere between New York and Malibu.

Trump said these thought leaders have never met anyone outside of this world.

He compared it to his trip to Scotland at the start of Brexit when the family opened a golf course.

Greenskeepers and local media two groups of people living in the same small town, they had never met, Trump said. Neither side could understand the logic (Brexit) of the other side.

And that is largely what has happened in America, Trump said. There’s a big slice of people who literally there’s no one talking for it.

Trump has criticized President Biden as a radical just about everything, including his appointment of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He literally names the crazy anti-2A fringe, said Trump, someone who doesn’t believe you should have an AR-15, someone who doesn’t even believe in standard capacity magazines.

Republicans have tried to act on principle for 50 years, Trump said, but it hasn’t worked.

Your principles don’t exist, because they got hold of the sport, they got hold of the news, they got hold of pop culture, pretty much everything, he said.

And if you look at what they actually did and how people lost their minds to adjust, Donald Trump seems like one of the few who can actually pass, he’s actually ready to take some of the slingshots and arrows …. If we were all in this fight equally, if we weren’t afraid of being canceled, they can’t cancel 150 million Americans.

