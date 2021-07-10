DLTL will continue to increase its value-added exports: Abdul Razak Dawood





FAISALABAD, July 10 (APP): Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the Prime Minister for trade, textiles, industries, production and investment, said that the withdrawal of local taxes and levies (DLTL) for the textile sector will continue in the future to increase the export of value-added textiles.

He was addressing a meeting on Saturday at the office of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA). He said exporters wanted zero sales tax and that was their main problem.

He said: “I will soon have a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen to resolve this issue.

Razak Dawood said the textile sector plays a major role in stabilizing the national economy. Therefore, the government was also trying to solve the problems of this sector as a matter of priority.

He said the government also planned to reduce yarn exports as much as possible while electricity would be supplied to the textile sector at 9 cents per KWH and gas at $ 6.5 per MMBTU.

Earlier, PHMA Senior Vice President Mian Farrukh Iqbal briefly introduced PHMA and said PHMA was the largest elected group of apparel exporters. It had over 2,000 member companies in its ranks across the country. He said PHMA members earn more than $ 3.5 billion a year in foreign currency.

Faizullah Kamuka, Chairman of NA Standing Committee on Finance, Qamar Aftab, Former Chairman of PHMA Zone, Dr Khurram Tariq, Former Chairman of Central PHMA, Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Chaudhary Salamat Ali Group Leader and Former Chairman of Central PHMA and others also spoke on this occasion.

Later, a PHMA shield was also presented to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood’s advisor.

