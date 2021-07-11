Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security, says Erdogan – world





Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and the United States agreed on the “scope” of how to secure Kabul airport.

DIYARBAKIR (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey and the United States agreed on the “scope” of securing Kabul airport under the control of Turkish forces following the withdrawal of Washington of Afghanistan. Turkey has pledged to ensure airport security once troops leave next month, in a move hailed as an example of improving relations between Ankara and Washington. Erdogan said the issue was discussed between Turkish and US defense ministers on Thursday, adding: “During discussions with the US and NATO, we decided what the scope of the mission would be, what we would and would not accept “. Turkey’s move comes after Erdogan met with US President Joe Biden in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June. Washington praised Ankara’s “clear commitment” to play a leading role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport after the leaders’ discussions. Dialogue among NATO allies continued to cement details of the future Turkish mission with a visit to Turkey by a US delegation last month and multiple phone calls between Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the chief of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin. Kabul Airport is the main exit route for Western diplomats and aid workers. The concern is that after the American withdrawal, the airport will fall into the hands of the Taliban, so NATO is keen to find a solution quickly. Turkey has been a major player in Afghanistan since 2001 and has deployed hundreds of Turkish military forces. Biden said Thursday that Washington’s exit from Afghanistan would be complete on August 31, nearly 20 years after the start of the military mission. He added that it was “not inevitable” that the country would fall into the hands of the emboldened Taliban. But hours after Biden’s speech, the Taliban said it had captured Islam Qala, Afghanistan’s most important border crossing with Iran and controlling 85 percent of Afghan territory. Turkey’s offer to secure the airport came as Erdogan sought to restore relations with the United States, strained since 2016 over multiple areas of disagreement.

