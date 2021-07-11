Giuliani built Trump’s legal team in a room overflowing with garbage: book





Giuliani built Trump’s campaign legal team in a room with trash “spilling out onto the floor,” according to a new book. Between polling day and the day Giuliani arrived, the space would not have been cleaned. The Trump campaign has suffered continued legal setbacks while seeking to challenge the 2020 election. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter. Loading Something is loading.

Shortly after the general election in November, Rudy Giuliani focused on building a national legal team for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, needed to assemble a national team in one day, with lawsuits due shortly after November 14, according to an upcoming book by Michael Wolff.

But the former New York mayor was operating in a conference room at campaign headquarters in Rosslyn, Va., Which was “filled” with trash.

Wolff detailed the far from ideal situation in “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman”, a first copy of which was obtained by Insider.

“The room had not been cleaned since election day eleven days earlier,” the book says. “The trash filled the trash cans and spilled onto the floor. There was a strong sour or rotten smell in the trash, it was a week-long Buffalo chicken sandwich mixed with Giuliani’s reliable fart.”

Read more: Joe Biden just fired a senior Trump official in the Social Security Administration, but these other 7 Trump-era officials still hold high-level government positions

While the views from the room were breathtaking, visitors to the room could see the Potomac River, the Capitol, and the Lincoln Memorial, Giuliani turned his back to the window as he was busy strategizing for electoral contacts in the main states swing from Arizona and Pennsylvania to Georgia and Michigan, the book says.

Over the next several weeks, Giuliani would tour the country, seeking to overturn the election results and prevent the Electoral College from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

The Trump campaign went on to file more than 40 election lawsuits, and none of them succeeded in changing the outcome of the presidential election.

Appeals to the United States Supreme Court, which Trump says would favor his case because of his conservative 6-3 turn, instead resulted in three major losses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/giuliani-trump-campaign-legal-team-room-overflowing-trash-book-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos