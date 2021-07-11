Tom Kean Jr. to launch NJ campaign for Congress with help from top House Republican





Republicans need five seats to reclaim the US House, and they hope to get at least one from New Jersey.

To that end, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel to Warren on Wednesday to raise money for Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.s’ second try to oust Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski in the 7th Congressional District.

McCarthy, R-Calif., Will be the guest of honor at a fundraiser for Kean following his official entry into the congressional race, according to an invitation obtained by NJ Advance Media. Tickets range from $ 125 to $ 5,800.

Kean, who announced in February that he would not run for the state legislature, is one of the Republicans’ best rookies for 2022 and lost a congressional race last November by just 1 percentage point in a district Joe Biden has passed by 10 points. Donald Trump in 2020.

The lines will be redrawn by a bipartisan commission for the 2022 election, so the two could run in a constituency noticeably different from the one Malinowski now represents.

But McCarthy has emerged as one of the main Congressional supporters of former President Donald Trump, which is why New Jersey is blue right now, according to David Wasserman, editor of the Cook Political Report.

McCarthy took to Fox News Channel two days after the election and said President Trump won that election, so everyone listening isn’t quiet. He asked the United States Supreme Court to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory and voted against certification of electoral votes in two battlefield states.

He also voted against an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurgency by Trump supporters, putting him at odds with Kean’s father, former Governor Tom Kean, who had urged such a panel on the model of the 9/11 commission he chaired. And he supported the removal of Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., From the House leadership after refuting Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud.

Donald Trump is the guest who wouldn’t want to leave, said Ben Dworkin, director of Rowan Universitys Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship. I’m sure the Democrats will try to tie Kean to McCarthy and McCarthy to Trump and even Kean to Trump. It is a well-played line of attack to say that the party candidate supports the national parties’ agenda. Both parties use it against each other.

Republicans lost their majority in 2018 after imposing a massive tax cut that disproportionately affected New Jersey and other high-tax states by capping the federal deduction for local and state taxes. McCarthy helped lead the fight to pass the tax cut.

Malinowski, who has been hit by attack ads linking him to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Is already making the Kean-Trump connection.

I’m impressed that Kean is so transparent about his intentions, Malinowski said. He married his campaign from day one with the leader of the pro-Trump insurgent House caucus and told every voter in New Jersey that he was essentially running to make this guy the Speaker of the House.

The Kean campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trying to tie candidates to national parties is nothing more than a way to piss off the grassroots, said Ashley Koning, assistant research professor and director of the Rutgers University Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

She said that race will be decided by independents, who outnumber registered Democrats and Republicans, according to the state’s elections division.

And their concerns are issues like recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, not Pelosi or McCarthy, she said.

It comes down to very specific New Jersey issues, Koning said. Where you get these swing voters, these independent voters, is knocking at home on these local issues.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe to NJ.com today.

Jonathan D. Salant can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on @JDSalant.

Start your day with the latest news from Trenton, DC and your city. Receive the NJ Politics newsletter now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/politics/2021/07/tom-kean-jr-to-kick-off-nj-campaign-for-congress-with-help-from-top-house-republican.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos