No insecurity along Iranian border with Afghanistan, says Tehran





TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has offered assurances about the security of the Iran-Afghanistan border amid ongoing clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan government along the border.

In a statement released on Saturday, Khatibzadeh said there was no insecurity along Iran’s borders with Afghanistan thanks to the efforts of Iranian border guards.

Thanks to the efforts of our zealous border guards, the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran are secure and peaceful, and there is no insecurity along our country’s borders with Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said in response to a question on the situation of Iran’s borders and the border with Afghanistan following recent developments along the borders.

In view of the clashes that erupted at Islam-Qala and Abu Nasr Farahi customs facilities inside Afghan territory, a number of Afghan personnel have entered Iranian soil, the spokesperson said. word.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary measures in accordance with the rules and regulations and on the basis of its border agreements with Afghanistan and within the framework of the principle of good neighborliness, he added.

The Taliban attacked Afghan government positions along the Iran-Afghanistan borders, taking control of at least two border crossings. The group’s advances prompted some Afghan government forces to flee to Iran.

The Afghan government has called on Iran to make arrangements for the return of its border troops to Kabul, and by accepting the request, Iran is preparing a direct flight to Kabul to bring back the troops, according to Nour News.

Citing a source within the Iranian armed forces, the news site said the Afghan government has asked Tehran to help it return its border guards, who fled to Iran on Thursday following an attack. Taliban at the Islam Qala border post.

Kabul officials have called on Iran to make arrangements for the return of troops to Kabul, and Iran is preparing a direct flight to Kabul to repatriate the troops, given its humanitarian approach, the source said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, meanwhile, hosted a meeting of delegations from parties involved in Afghanistan on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss their issues, which ended with a joint statement.

Tehran, with the support of the legitimate government of Afghanistan, has always called on the warring parties to avoid unrest and war, and has done everything possible to resolve the country’s problems through political dialogue between Afghan groups.

The first round of intra-Afghan talks between heads of delegations representing the Taliban group and prominent figures supporting the republican system in Afghanistan ended in Tehran with a speech by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a statement by six articles.

In his speech at the final meeting of the first round of intra-Afghan talks in Tehran, held at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Zarif thanked the two delegations for prioritizing the peace, convenience and well-being of the Afghan people in their talks, according to a statement issued by Iran’s foreign ministry.

Courage in peace is more important than courage in war, because peace needs sacrifice and forgiveness, requires ignoring its maximum demands and paying attention to the demands of the other side, especially in these talks where there is no other side, and the two sides are brothers who bring peace and calm to the Afghan nation, Zarif said.

Iran’s foreign minister said that a nation that has suffered for 40 years has every right to oppose war.

What I ask you is to seize this opportunity and end the war in Afghanistan as soon as possible, and give the Afghan people the opportunity to develop, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to facilitate your talks in any way you prefer, Zarif noted.

Prior to the speech by Iranian Foreign Minister after the talks, Yunus Qanuni as representative of the delegation of supporters of the Republican system and Abbas Stanikzai as representative of the delegation of the Taliban expressed their views on the Tehran summit.

In their comments, both representatives supported the other side’s roundup of the peace talks.

Iran’s diplomatic efforts have been praised by neighboring Pakistan, which also shares some of Iran’s concerns over Afghanistan. Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “We welcome Iran’s engagement with the Afghan parties so that a political solution can be found through dialogue.

In response to media questions about the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran, he said, Pakistan considers Tehran’s role in the Afghan peace process to be important.

According to Chaudhri, Iran, like Pakistan, is Afghanistan’s neighbor and hosts millions of Afghan refugees.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize this opportunity to achieve a collective and comprehensive political solution.

Last week Iranian President-elect Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by telephone on recent developments in neighboring Afghanistan.

During the telephone conversation, which took place at the initiative of the Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan expressed his concerns about the conflict in Afghanistan.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and warned that the latest developments could have serious repercussions for Pakistan and Iran, leading to an influx of refugees to the areas. borders of the two countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly underlined the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Both sides stressed the need to continue facilitating an inclusive political settlement led and owned by Afghans, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

Imran Khan has also been quoted by Iranian media as saying, We are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and its involvement in a longstanding war.

He described the political solution as the best solution for Afghanistan but said it is difficult to achieve this solution in the current situation.

Ayatollah Raisi also expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan and said that the security of Afghanistan is important to us and that security must be established by the Afghans.

Afghanistan has become a matter of concern for Tehran and Islamabad as the conflict worsens there following the withdrawal of foreign troops. In recent weeks, Iran has stepped up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in war-torn Afghanistan. To this end, a number of Iranian diplomats have visited Pakistan and Afghanistan.

At the end of June, the Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan traveled to Kabul and left the Afghan capital for Islamabad to meet with Pakistani officials on the latest security developments in Afghanistan, then returned in Kabul to resume meetings with the country’s political and defense officials. officials.

