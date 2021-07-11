Most popular nationally, half of DKI residents reportedly exposed to Covid-19 until Jokowi deploys TNI





Jakarta: Covid-19 cases continue to increase in recent days. Adding most cases is one of them in DKI Jakarta. Amid the skyrocketing cases, there is shocking news. Serological surveys show that nearly half of the residents of DKI Jakarta have been exposed to COVID-19. The news is the most read on the national channel Medcom.id, throughout Saturday July 10, 2021. This is based on the results of a serological survey by the provincial government DKI Jakarta (Pemprov) in collaboration with the pandemic team of the Faculty of Public Health of the University of Indonesia ( FKM UI), the Eijkman Institute and CDC Indonesia. "Almost half of Jakarta's population has been infected with COVID-19, most between the ages of 30 and 49," FKM UI team epidemiologist Pandu Riono said in a written statement on Saturday 10. July 2021.





Serological survey is an immunology-based technique for measuring the immune response to an antigen from a person’s blood preparation. If a person has been exposed to certain infectious agents, their body will produce specific antibodies that can be detected. Read more here The next news which is also the most read by readers Medcom.id President Joko Widodo yesterday deployed TNI to help treat COVID-19 patients. As a result, more and more people are exposed to COVID-19. “The Indonesian National Armed Forces will help treat patients with COVID-19 who have no symptoms or who have mild symptoms,” Ministry of Communications and Information Technology spokesperson Dedy Permadi said at the meeting. ” a teleconference in Jakarta on Saturday July 10, 2021. He said that the coordinator for the implementation of the Emergency Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM) for Java and Bali, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, had coordinated with the operational assistant of TNI. Luhut asked TNI to collect data on positive cases as the basis of TNI’s policy to establish a place of treatment or refuge. Read in full here News that also attracts readers Medcom.id all Saturday on the distribution of races. Polda Metro Jaya organized a social service amid the implementation of the Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM). Police distribute groceries to people in need while on patrol. “Who are the targets, for example people living in densely populated areas who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and really need this kind of assistance,” said the public relations chief of the police of Metro Jaya, Kombes Yusri Yunus of Metro Jaya Police. Headquarters, South Jakarta, Saturday July 10, 2021.. Read more here (REN)

