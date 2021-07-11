Trump Ally Matt Schlapp Complains He’s “Unwelcome” on CNN While on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time”





President of the American Conservative Union and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, Matt Schlapp, complained to audiences live on CNN in prime time on Friday that he was the victim of a “culture of” cancellation “because he does not feel welcome on the network.

CNN’s Schlapp and Chris Cuomo, who hosts a show literally titled Cuomo Prime Time, clashed this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas.

A visibly annoyed Cuomo appeared to dispute why Schlapp came on the show if he simply wanted to discuss whether President Joe Biden defeated Trump last year. Cuomo expressed his disappointment, saying CPAC is “where you see where the head and heart of the party is”, not a year-old election.

Cuomo and social media critics dragged Schlapp after complaining that conservatives like him are regularly victims of the so-called “cancellation culture,” despite being currently on the literal hour-long program. Prime CNN as he spoke. Schlapp ultimately concluded that Cuomo and other members of the “left” simply did not understand how “culture cancellation” worked.

“The title and theme of CPAC is ‘America Not Canceled,'” Schlapp replied, prompting Cuomo to retort, “But what are you canceling, the truth?”

Schlapp then replied, “Why am I on your show? Because you asked me and I’m happy to be on this show.”

Cuomo quickly responded, “I invited you because you are very relevant on the right side of the aisle.”

Schlapp said an example of people like him being “canceled” was earlier this year and the last when some conservatives were trying to reopen schools or churches during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Cuomo correctly noted that such restrictions have been implemented state-by-state, Schlapp proclaimed that the CNN host simply wouldn’t understand what it was like to be “canceled.”

“You don’t feel canceled because you never are. We feel canceled because we constantly are. Now you’ve – you’ve broken the pattern because you got me on CNN. I am not on CNN anymore. “

“Matt, you’re always welcome here to make the case -” Cuomo said.

“It’s not true! It’s not true. I’m not welcome on CNN, and you know it,” Schlapp said.

“Where are you right now? What do you think CNN is? The Cuomo News Network? You’re on CNN right now, brother,” Cuomo said.

Additionally, Cuomo asked Schlapp during the CNN interview “why are you doing CPAC on the ‘Big Lie’ and not all the other things you might discuss?”

Newsweek reached out to Schlapp’s office at the American Conservative Union as well as CNN for further comment on Saturday afternoon.

