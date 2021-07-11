The CCP is on the verge of losing its relevance; political parties also in the world

Karl Marx had said that states were going to wither away. But it is the Communist Parties that have disappeared, or are in the process of disappearing, without realizing the utopia of the World Commune or the International Comintern, whose objective was to promote the world communist revolution and to establish a world communist regime. This is all fiction today. After the last world convention in 1935, the next biggest gathering of the Communist Party was held in Beijing on July 1, 2021, and there was nothing global about it. It was the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which cares about Marxism and practices capitalism more ruthlessly than the capitalist world. Incidentally, very few world leaders have publicly congratulated the CCP on its centenary. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly refused to attend the event and congratulated the CCP only in a personal capacity, not on behalf of the Russian state or people.

It is clear that the centennial celebration has not been a milestone in most Western capitals or even in countries in the region where the Chinese footprint is overwhelming. The CCP probably knew this and therefore embarked on buying media space and influence by paying huge sums to American media groups, as documents filed with the US Department of Justice have shown.

The highlight of the party was the belligerent speech by Xi Jinping, who dressed as Mao. We must defend the central position of the party secretary general, demanded Xi Jinping, the party’s general secretary. Next, President Xi Jinping assured Secretary General Xi Jinping and the party that those who dared to intimidate, oppress or subjugate China would have their heads smashed against the Great Wall of steel forged by 1.4 billion Chinese people. Then, Xi Jinping, the supreme leader of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), assured Secretary General Xi Jinping that the PLA is first and foremost the party army and secondarily the army of nations. So what should the rest of the speech world do?

Xi Jinping’s cranky speech, pointing the finger at the West, is a clear sign that whoever controls the three power centers in China is not yet sure of his power, position and mandate. The tone was a definitive admission of fear of losing control of the apparatus, apprehensions of being overthrown, or of an economic downturn threatening the CCP, and therefore its hold on power.

Moreover, like any other Chinese strongman, Xi must also have uncomfortable nightmares about a possible revolt in Xinjiang, Taiwan or Tibet, not to mention an internal coup. The millions of birthday wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, including one from Prime Minister Modi, will have added to the discomfiture.

The centennial celebration may have been the occasion to sing party hymns, but what is clear is that the CCP as an institution and the central ideology with which it was launched ago a hundred years are losing their relevance. The aura of the communist parties and the universal communist utopia began to fade as early as the 1960s, with disagreements over dogma, Chinese rejection of peaceful coexistence with the West and what he saw as the surrender of the Soviet Union to America (during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis), leading to the Sino-Soviet split in 1963, and splits in communist parties around the world, including India. But then the CCP, under a wiser leadership than Maos, changed shape, embraced the West and capitalism, and survived the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. After the Cold War, the CCP put prosperity first, not celebration. And it has been going very well since.

But the party is ended, or will be in the years to come, not only because of the CCP’s shortcomings, but because political parties around the world are losing their relevance. Parties and ideologies are quickly replaced by problems and individuals.

Political parties are changing. Regardless of the type of exemption, parties lose their relevance or influence. Dictators and despots have always fueled the contempt of political parties. As far as possible, they either dismantled parties or took control over them. Even in democratic systems, the nature of parties has changed. They are no longer the torchbearers of ideologies, they are more and more the antithesis of ideals and ideologies, even their own, not to mention noble constitutions.

European countries seem both more aware of the trend and the most advanced on the path of a new policy. Several of them are devising alternatives to party democracy. Since 2019, France has been organizing a Citizens’ Convention on the Climate, asking some 150 citizens chosen at random to contribute to the development of sustainable and socio-economically equitable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases. In 2016, the Irish Parliament called a citizens’ meeting to deliberate on contentious issues, including a constitutional ban on abortion. The majority opinion was to overturn the ban, which was approved by a national referendum, resulting in a change in the law. Everything is done within democratic parameters, but without involving the political parties.

In America, in 2019, 38% of people refused to identify with any of the major parties, Democrat and Republican. Both parties were seen as unrepresentative, hopelessly corrupt and hijacked by the elites, confirming George Washington’s criticism of political parties in 1796 for allowing cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men to subvert the power of the people. .

Indian political parties are also sailing in the same boat. From the ideologically driven, cadre-based BJP to the dynasty-focused Congress, or family concerns that are regional parties, all have, in line with the global trend, replaced ideology with agenda, philosophy with programs and institutional frameworks by personalities to varying degrees. Left parties have not been affected, but they have already reached pointlessness.

(Seshadri Chari reads between the lines on major national and international developments from his perspective in the national executive of the BJP and the RSS @seshadrichari)