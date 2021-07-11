Under Trump, presidents have had more power to fire agency heads. Biden just used it. – Mother Jones





Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

Joe Biden on Friday sacked Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a person appointed by the Trump administration who had clashed with Congressional Democrats and disability rights activists. Originally appointed by Donald Trump in 2018, Saul’s term was to last until 2025.

The dismissal is not without criticism.

Historically, heads of independent federal agencies like the Social Security Administration have been spared ousting when new presidents take office. Indeed, in an interview with the Washington Post that portended a potential battle for his dismissal, Saul, a former Trump classmate at the University of Pennsylvania, defended his tenure and said he still saw himself as “The Commissioner of Social Security term protected. . He added that he planned to report for work on Monday.

While federal law says the Social Security commissioner can only be fired for cause, recent Supreme Court rulings have bolstered Biden’s ability to oust heads of independent agencies as he pleases. Last year, in a case brought under the Trump administration, a conservative Supreme Court majority ruled that Congress’ mandate is that the president can only fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau “with cause. “and not” at will “. was unconstitutional. The issue arose after Obama-appointed CFPB director Richard Cordray resigned to run for Ohio governor, sparking a complicated legal and power struggle for the agency’s leadership.

Under the move, Biden was able to replace Trump’s permanent CFPB director shortly after entering the Oval Office. Just last month, judges ruled that the president could also fire the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency without cause, paving the way for Biden to quickly replace the rest of Trump as the head of that office.

Following Saul’s sacking, the White House told several news outlets that his actions, including a move to end the agency’s telework policy and an adversarial stance towards the unions, “went to the ‘against the agency’s mission and the president’s political agenda.

The dismissal was not free from criticism from ethics watchers. Walter Shaub, former director of the Executive Branch’s Office of Government Ethics and a senior member of the non-partisan project on government oversight, said that by citing the chairman of the CFPB affair, the Biden administration was “Sided with Trump” and the Republican Supreme Court. appointed judges. “I hope the White House clarifies that the dismissal was for cause and not a constitutional challenge to the law requiring a reason,” he tweeted.

Mitch McConnell, who never seemed too upset with Trump’s extensive use of executive authority, quickly identified Biden’s decision as “an unprecedented and dangerous politicization of the Social Security Administration.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2021/07/joe-biden-andrew-saul-social-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos