Mosque not closed, reception prohibited





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Indonesian Ministry of the Interior (Kemendagri) is revising the rules applicable to places of religious worship during Emergency PPKMJava and Bali will be implemented from July 3 to 20, 2021. The government is only eliminating religious activities from the start, they must be closed. This change is contained in the Interior Minister’s Instruction No. 19 of 2021 regarding the Third Amendment to the Interior Minister’s Instruction No. 15 of 2021 regarding the application of restrictions on emergency community activities for the Corona virus disease 2019 in the Java-Bali region. Quoting a document provided by Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment spokesperson Jodi Mahardi said the changes to the PPKM Java-Bali emergency rules for places of worship and wedding receptions. The director general of the regional administration of the interior ministry, Safrizal ZA, also confirmed this new rule. The new regulations stipulate that places of worship, such as mosques, prayer rooms, churches, temples, monasteries and pagodas do not hold congregational worship or religious activities during the implementation of the Emergency PPKM. “By optimizing the implementation of home worship,” wrote a copy of the regulation, cited Sunday (11/7). Meanwhile, the emergency rules of the PPKM were previously regulated in Inmendagri number 15 of 2021. The regulation states that places of worship such as mosques, prayer rooms, churches, temples, monasteries, pagodas and other public places that function as places of worship are temporarily closed. In addition, the government also prohibits holding wedding receptions during emergency PPKMs. This means that residents cannot host wedding receptions from July 3 to July 20, 2021. Previously, the government still allowed residents to hold wedding receptions during the emergency PPKM, but it could only be attended by a maximum of 30 people and had strict health protocols in place. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) set out the implementation of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali to reduce the rate of transmission of the corona virus (Covid-19). This emergency PPKM is valid from July 3 to July 20, 2021. “I have decided to apply the emergency PPKM from July 3 to July 20, 2021 specifically for Java and Bali,” Jokowi said on Thursday (1 / 7). (aud / fjr)



