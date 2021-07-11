Boris Johnson announcement: PM to announce fate of Freedom Day as MPs lobby | Politics | New

Freedom Day: GB News hosts present new rules

It comes as Tory MPs urged the Prime Minister not to lose his temper and confirm that Freedom Day will take place on July 19. Mr Johnson is expected to announce tomorrow whether Stage 4 of the unlock will certainly happen after pointing out that it will bring an end to almost all covid rules in England. While the Prime Minister will always call for caution and stress the need for personal responsibility, a backlash led by Labor scientists and lockdown supporters has failed to dissuade him from his action plan.

A spokeswoman for Number 10 told the Sunday Express: “We have achieved what we planned to do when we delayed Stage 4, vaccinating millions more people and giving them the best possible protection against this. virus. By July 19, every adult will have had a chance to receive a first dose of the vaccine, and two-thirds of adults will have received a second dose, so crucial for protecting themselves and others. “Due to our vaccines and the phenomenal national effort over the past few months, this crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths has been weakened, but it is far from the end of the fight against the disease. virus and we must continue to be careful. . “ She added: “The Prime Minister will review the latest data tomorrow and outline our plans for the fourth stage. “We have to learn to live with the virus, but caution remains in order. The Prime Minister will urge the public to continue to use their freedoms responsibly, so that we do not endanger the progress we have worked so hard for. “ Calls for Mr Johnson to keep his cool on the issue were led yesterday by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee that represents Tory backbenchers. Sir Graham has criticized the lockdown strategy and this week survived an attempt by Mr Johnson’s supporters to oust him from the influential presidency.

Mr Johnson is set to announce tomorrow if Stage 4 of the unlock will definitely take place

He said: “Those who have become the advocates of an endless lockdown, we will always stand up against when the PM announced he was moving to step 4 on his roadmap – but giving people back control of their own life is the right thing to do, he should stick to his instinct for freedom and go on without being discouraged. “ North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen added: ‘As the Prime Minister said, if not now when are we going to unlock? “He needs to look at the bigger picture of the impact of foreclosure on health and the economy, not just on covid. “We also have to recognize that the average age of a person who has died of covid is now 84, which is higher than the average life expectancy.” Controversially, Mr Johnson plans to maintain the emergency powers legislation until it expires in March next year, leaving the door open for another lockdown. # But from Monday, the mandatory wearing of masks will end, along with restrictions on meetings and social distancing. Restaurants and pubs will no longer need to use barcodes and events of more than 30 people can take place. The restrictions were originally scheduled to be lifted on June 21, but were delayed by a month to ensure more people were vaccinated.

Each adult will have had the chance to receive a first dose of the vaccine by July 19

However, there were concerns that the government would try to revive controversial plans for covid passports in pubs that the hospitality industry has claimed to be unworkable. The proposal aims to encourage young people to get vaccinated even if they do not need it for their own protection. Covid passports would be issued to people who have been doubly vaccinated or immunized because they have recently had the disease. A Downing street A source told The Times: “In the fall, vaccine passports could become an important tool that will allow us to keep things open. “ However, a Tory MP told the Sunday Express he believes the government will not push the program and instead aims to “coerce” those who have not yet been vaccinated. Meanwhile, a group of pro-Lockdown scientists launched a final attempt to stop the unlock on July 19. Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the government advisory group of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M) told Times Radio that “there is a risk” with the reopening scheduled for July 19, when the government is expected to lift the ban. vast majority of the remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Calls for Mr Johnson to keep his cool on Freedom Day were led by Sir Graham Brady

It comes at a time when cases are on the rise, and Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, president of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, said deaths are also starting to rise. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “We just heard in this newsletter about the growing number of cases, the growing number of people requiring hospital treatment, intensive care and, sadly, deaths are starting again. also to increase. “There seems to be a misconception that life will get back to normal from there (July 19), and that we can throw all precautions away, and frankly, that would be dangerous.” The rate of new coronavirus cases in most parts of England has now returned to levels last seen over the winter.