Prime Minister Modi will be in Gujarat, likely to inaugurate many projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the newly renovated Gandhinagar train station on July 15 or 16. It is the first of its kind in the Indian railway system to have a five-star hotel on the rails. In addition, the aquatic gallery, robotic gallery and a nature park, as part of the Phase II developments of Science City in Ahmedabad, are also expected to be inaugurated next week by the Prime Minister.

Modi is likely to kick off the project on July 15 or 16. The date has not yet been finalized, a senior state government official said. The project for which Modi hosted the “Bhoomi Poojan” ceremony in 2017 was due to be completed by January 2019. The completion deadline was then extended until September 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic , the completion date of the hotel and the redevelopment of Gandhinagar station have been extended until December 2020.

The project is 98% complete. The finishes are made. Simulations are underway for the 5-star hotel which will be operated and managed by Hotel Leela Ventures Limited (now Schloss HMA Pvt Ltd). This is actually a trial run before actual operations start, the official added.

According to the annual report of the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation Limited (GARUD) for the year 2019-2020, submitted to the Gujarat Assembly in October 2020, the cost of the redevelopment of the station and the construction of a hotel five-star 318 rooms on it has grown 208 percent in three years. The project, where 18 additional hotel rooms have been added and the area enlarged, will now cost almost Rs 750 crore. GARUD, which is in charge of the project, is a joint venture of the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Railways. acting through the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) with an equity stake of 74:26, respectively.

The Indian Express had previously reported that most of the escalation in costs for this project was due to the change in the room matrix. The previous plan was to build a 300-room hotel including 30 five-star rooms, 120 three-star rooms and 150 economy rooms. This was later changed and all deluxe, super deluxe and suite rooms were changed to a five star category.

In addition, structural changes suggested by the hotel operator have increased costs. Previously there were three towers of six to ten floors. This has been changed. Now there are four towers which will have 9 to 13 floors. The total area of ​​the hotel, which was previously 16,190 square meters, will now be 35,400 square meters. Apart from this, sources said that the hotel’s average room size, which was 25 square meters, has also been increased to 37 square meters and that two “service floors” which were missing from the previous plan have been added. Likewise, the hall area, which was 6,500 square meters, will now amount to 11,930 square meters.

The project which also planned to house the GARUD office of 2,900 square meters was also abandoned. The cost of the project not only includes a hotel and a redeveloped station, but also includes the cost of building an underpass and an access road to the station.

The aquatic gallery, spread over a built-up area of ​​over 15,000 square meters and built by New Zealand-based Shapoorji Pallonji and Marinescape, has been under construction for the past three years, an official from the science and technology department said ( DST). .

The 260 crore project, which also includes operation and maintenance costs for five years, was conceptualized by INI Design Studio in Ahmedabad and will include a 28 meter tunnel for sharks. The aquatic gallery houses reservoirs of fresh water, brackish water and marine water to support a burst of marine ecosystems from around the world, classified as Indian zone, Asian zone, African zone, American zone, oceans of the world , river exhibits, as well as a penguin area, where African penguins should be exhibited.

The robotic gallery, spread over 1,100 square meters, not only houses robots serving dosas (also made by robots), in its robotics-themed cafeteria, but also includes an augmented and virtual reality gallery. Designed to be a one-of-a-kind human-robot interaction in a museum, the gallery will provide visitors with a 3D printed bust while guiding them through the evolution of robotics – from rudimentary functions to advanced Asimo. , a humanoid robot. You can also duel in ice hockey against a robotic arm followed by a natya-mandap performance by robots to Bollywood songs. The robotic gallery costs Rs 127 crore, which includes operation and maintenance for five years, to be undertaken by Cube Construction, which was the company that built the gallery.

The natural park covers eight hectares and costs Rs 14 crore has a butterfly garden, a bamboo mist tunnel and a cactus arena.