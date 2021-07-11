Politics
Prime Minister Modi will be in Gujarat, likely to inaugurate many projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the newly renovated Gandhinagar train station on July 15 or 16. It is the first of its kind in the Indian railway system to have a five-star hotel on the rails. In addition, the aquatic gallery, robotic gallery and a nature park, as part of the Phase II developments of Science City in Ahmedabad, are also expected to be inaugurated next week by the Prime Minister.
Modi is likely to kick off the project on July 15 or 16. The date has not yet been finalized, a senior state government official said. The project for which Modi hosted the “Bhoomi Poojan” ceremony in 2017 was due to be completed by January 2019. The completion deadline was then extended until September 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic , the completion date of the hotel and the redevelopment of Gandhinagar station have been extended until December 2020.
The project is 98% complete. The finishes are made. Simulations are underway for the 5-star hotel which will be operated and managed by Hotel Leela Ventures Limited (now Schloss HMA Pvt Ltd). This is actually a trial run before actual operations start, the official added.
According to the annual report of the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation Limited (GARUD) for the year 2019-2020, submitted to the Gujarat Assembly in October 2020, the cost of the redevelopment of the station and the construction of a hotel five-star 318 rooms on it has grown 208 percent in three years. The project, where 18 additional hotel rooms have been added and the area enlarged, will now cost almost Rs 750 crore. GARUD, which is in charge of the project, is a joint venture of the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Railways. acting through the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) with an equity stake of 74:26, respectively.
The Indian Express had previously reported that most of the escalation in costs for this project was due to the change in the room matrix. The previous plan was to build a 300-room hotel including 30 five-star rooms, 120 three-star rooms and 150 economy rooms. This was later changed and all deluxe, super deluxe and suite rooms were changed to a five star category.
In addition, structural changes suggested by the hotel operator have increased costs. Previously there were three towers of six to ten floors. This has been changed. Now there are four towers which will have 9 to 13 floors. The total area of the hotel, which was previously 16,190 square meters, will now be 35,400 square meters. Apart from this, sources said that the hotel’s average room size, which was 25 square meters, has also been increased to 37 square meters and that two “service floors” which were missing from the previous plan have been added. Likewise, the hall area, which was 6,500 square meters, will now amount to 11,930 square meters.
The project which also planned to house the GARUD office of 2,900 square meters was also abandoned. The cost of the project not only includes a hotel and a redeveloped station, but also includes the cost of building an underpass and an access road to the station.
The aquatic gallery, spread over a built-up area of over 15,000 square meters and built by New Zealand-based Shapoorji Pallonji and Marinescape, has been under construction for the past three years, an official from the science and technology department said ( DST). .
The 260 crore project, which also includes operation and maintenance costs for five years, was conceptualized by INI Design Studio in Ahmedabad and will include a 28 meter tunnel for sharks. The aquatic gallery houses reservoirs of fresh water, brackish water and marine water to support a burst of marine ecosystems from around the world, classified as Indian zone, Asian zone, African zone, American zone, oceans of the world , river exhibits, as well as a penguin area, where African penguins should be exhibited.
The robotic gallery, spread over 1,100 square meters, not only houses robots serving dosas (also made by robots), in its robotics-themed cafeteria, but also includes an augmented and virtual reality gallery. Designed to be a one-of-a-kind human-robot interaction in a museum, the gallery will provide visitors with a 3D printed bust while guiding them through the evolution of robotics – from rudimentary functions to advanced Asimo. , a humanoid robot. You can also duel in ice hockey against a robotic arm followed by a natya-mandap performance by robots to Bollywood songs. The robotic gallery costs Rs 127 crore, which includes operation and maintenance for five years, to be undertaken by Cube Construction, which was the company that built the gallery.
The natural park covers eight hectares and costs Rs 14 crore has a butterfly garden, a bamboo mist tunnel and a cactus arena.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/prime-minister-modi-to-be-in-gujarat-likely-to-inaugurate-slew-of-projects-7398709/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]