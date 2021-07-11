Bangladesh resists China’s “debt trap” and avoids cumbersome “Belt and Road” initiative









Update: Jul 11, 2021

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 (ANI): Unlike Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh has conducted prudent macroeconomic management so as not to fall into China’s “debt trap” and has avoided the heaviness of the Initiative the Belt and the Road (BRI)!

But Paulo Casaca, writing in the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), warned the relatively reckless Bangladeshi authorities to now worry about the potential geopolitical dependence brought by their participation in the BRI.

Bangladesh did not allow Chinese investments in deep-water ports conducive to a future Chinese navy presence because it canceled Sonadia’s deep-water project and only accepted a port project in Payra , “accessible only by a 75 kilometer long canal, a very unlikely location for a naval base,” S Ramachandran reported.

Bangladesh formalized its presence as part of the Belt and Road Initiative on October 15, 2016, during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country. The two countries also agreed to promote their relationship to the level of “strategic partnership”.

The volume of agreed investments made Bangladesh the second largest recipient of Chinese funds after Pakistan, S Ramachandran reported.

According to China Daily, and despite the general slowdown linked to the pandemic, Chinese investments have continued to increase in areas such as infrastructure (a new level crossing on the Padma River is a flagship project) and economic zones specials, SADF reported.

The initiative encountered major obstacles. There have been major clashes between local workers and Chinese expatriates at the Payra plant site, Ramanchadran reported. Popular protests have been raised against coal-based projects which, among other things, have been withdrawn, ostensibly for environmental reasons. Contracts were also canceled for corruption by state-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which was blacklisted by Bangladesh authorities in 2018, Nikkei Asia reported.

Additionally, China attempted to interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs when it warned Dhaka not to engage with India and the Western powers.

National Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said in a meeting with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid that in order to “jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the two sides should make joint efforts against powers outside the country. region establishing a military alliance in Southeast Asia and practicing hegemonism, ”Xinhua reported.

The point was repeated a few days later more clearly by the Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka: “Relations with China will be jeopardized if Bangladesh joins the US-led ‘Quad’ – Quadrilateral Dialogue on the security, an initiative of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, reported the Daily Star.

The warning was more in line with China’s new “wolf warrior diplomacy” than “the lack of initially announced terms” with the BRI projects, Casaca wrote.

The response from the Bangladeshi authorities came quickly; “Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen clearly expressed his displeasure when telling reporters: ‘We are an independent and sovereign state. We decide our foreign policy, ”Nikkei Asia reported.

The answer was clear enough to calm the Chinese authoritarian mood, for the time being, SADF reported.

In order to thwart Chinese designs in the region, Casaca advised democratic and neighboring countries to support Bangladesh.

Bangladesh deserves to benefit fully from the support and commitment available from democratic countries and neighbors in the multilateral arena, naturally including the Quad, deciding each issue according to its own judgments and interests, Casaca wrote. (ANI)

