Indo barometer: Jokowi’s government is still strong

At the elite level, so far, the composition of the parties supporting the government has not changed. There are PDI-P, Golkar, PKB, NasDem, Perindo, Hanura, PPP, PSI, PKPI and PBB. Even the Gerindra party, Jokowi’s opponent in the 2019 presidential election, now strongly supports the government. The opposition groups are the Democratic Party and the PKS. PAN does not openly support the government. But Qodari reads that PAN general chairman Zulkifli Hasan tends to side with the government. Based on this, Qodari believes that the current government is still very strong. Not to mention when we talk about strategic groups like TNI and Polri. “I also see he’s still very solid,” Qodari said. At the community level, Qodari said that people’s satisfaction with Jokowi is still very high. Results of the SMRC survey released in mid-June, for example, indicated that 75.6% of residents were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Meanwhile, the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey released in April have a 64% satisfaction rate for Jokowi’s performance. Meanwhile, anti-government figures and groups such as Rocky Gerung, Said Didu, Rizal Ramli and Rizieq Shihab, and their ranks. These personalities are very active in delivering stories criticizing the government. The comments of these personalities were then posted on social networks. “These messages are disseminated through various channels. Of course, the easiest way is through social media. And that’s where the buzzers work. They are in all groups,” Qodari said. According to him, the opposition and the critics are always looking for space. Usually, criticism is opened when there is a problem. Currently, the big problem in this country is the management of Covid-19. The number of positive cases and deaths continues to increase. The Covid-19 has also eroded the economy. Qodari said all national powers, both in government and in opposition, should support each other when there is a problem. “But this is the reality of Indonesian politics. The problem is actually used to use or raise the issue of power change,” he said. (UWA)

