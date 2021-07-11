Pakistan and Uzbekistan ready to sign TTA





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan are all set to sign a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) on Thursday (July 15th) in Tashkent, allowing each other to use their respective facilities for the transshipment of their goods.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Minister in charge of Trade, will attend the signing ceremony. The TTA will allow the passage of goods, vehicles and drivers, in Uzbekistan and at its border points with other Central Asian Republics (CAR), including rail and road. Pakistan will grant similar facilities with the exception of India. Uzbeks can use our seaports. The TTA will be governed by the Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR (International Road Transport).

On April 30, 2021, the first TIR shipment left for Uzbekistan via the Torkham border customs post.

Uzbekistan already has a transit trade agreement with Afghanistan while Pakistan has its own agreement with Afghanistan, which implies that after the agreement, the movement of goods will be smooth, the sources continued. .

The two countries have almost finalized the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) but Tashkent is not ready to sign it at the moment, citing the reasons for the delay.

On April 14, 2021, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Imran Khan held their first virtual summit. The President of Uzbekistan invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to participate in the high-level international conference on regional connectivity to be held in July 2021. The two leaders agreed that cooperation in trade and economic fields was a priority key to consolidate the partnership between the two countries. They also recognized the enormous economic potential of a mutually beneficial relationship.

They agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade by adopting joint measures by diversifying trade, increasing business-to-business contacts, exchanging trade delegations and expanding visa facilitation.

The two leaders stressed the importance of regional integration and connectivity as a cornerstone of economic development and progress. They welcomed the exchange of high-level visits in the fields of trade, railways and aviation in this regard.

The importance of convening the Uzbek-Pakistani business week and the business conference in Tashkent in July 2021 was also discussed. Official sources told Business Recorder that more than eight dozen businessmen will also attend the conference and have B2B meetings with their business counterparts.

According to a study conducted by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), there are several alternatives for shipping shipments from Pakistan to Tashkent, including the cheapest shipping alternative, the shipping alternative with an advantage of cost, the shipping alternative with a transit time advantage and the environmentally friendly shipping alternative.

The cheapest shipping alternative from Lahore to Tashkent gives a freight rate index of 4,406, a transit time estimate of 3.7 days and a carbon dioxide emission index of 2,334 while the cheapest shipping alternative from Karachi to Tashkent gives a freight rate index of 6,615, a transit time estimate of 5.2 days, and a carbon dioxide emission index of 3,640. L The shipping alternative with a cost advantage from Karachi to Tashkent gives a freight rate index of 9,214, a transit time estimate of 38.3 days and a carbon dioxide emission index of 3,422. The shipment goes from Muhammad Bin Qasim (Karachi) Port to Singapore Port, Singapore Port to Tianjin Xingang Port, Tianjin Xingang Port to Tianjin Railway Yard, Tianjin Railway Yard to Chimkent Railway Yard for eventually reach Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The geographic distance between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is approximately 1,295 kilometers. However, the distance between Karachi and Tashkent is approximately 2,950 kilometers while the distance between Lahore and Tashkent is approximately 1,917 kilometers.

