After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet Reshuffle, BJP Reiterates Message to CBOs | India News





NEW DELHI: A few days after a big leap in the representation of CBOs on the Union Council of Ministers, the BJP began to amplify the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modis as a political message to the voters of the communities who play a decisive role in several states, including the UP.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Modi waiver implemented BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia’s vision on inclusive representation and public participation in governance. PM Modi’s ministry represents all of India in the truest sense of the word. The vision of our icons, especially thinkers like Baba Saheb and Lohia ji, of inclusive representation and public participation has been realized under Modi ji, from governance to society, Yogi tweeted.

After 36 new faces were enthroned on July 7, the Council now has 27 ministers from the OBC, 12 from Scheduled Castes and eight from Scheduled Tribes. Among the new faces who were sworn in, seven UP deputies were inducted into the Council.

The examples cited by Yogi are an attempt to claim the legacy of the two rulers iconized by Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP’s strong performance in the UP and Lok Sabha polls was fueled significantly by the surge in CBOs which helped the party reach the 40% mark.

Lohia ji believed that democracy can be mature by making arrears accountable. The prime minister gave constitutional status to the OBC commission and handed over government responsibility for increasing the representation of the backward community in the central ministry, he said, adding that if Lohia had been alive, he would have been delighted to see how his views were expressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/after-pm-narendra-modi-cabinet-rejig-bjp-reiterates-its-message-to-obcs/articleshow/84309103.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos