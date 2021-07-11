Matt Damon: The search for Trump’s supporter role ‘opens your eyes’





Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming Stillwater movie was eye-opening.

In the film, Damon plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker who travels to Marseille, France to help his daughter, who is in jail for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and then acquitted for killing a British student in Italy.

Damon said at a press conference on Friday that he spent time with workers at the oil rig to get a feel for who his character would be in the film.

Guests at home, in a barbecue in their garden, a guitar comes out and they begin to sing religious songs. It’s a very specific place … and very different from where I grew up, Damon said, according to Reuters. It really opened my eyes. “

Damon mentioned on Friday that he gathered specific details as he spent more and more time with oil rig workers while searching for the part.

They all have goatees, sunglasses. They’re not sit-up guys, but they’re strong, Damon noted on Friday. The actor also mentioned that he noticed some jeans they were wearing that used a flame retardant that changes the way these guys walk, Variety reported.

In the film, a French woman asks Damon if he voted for former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump Jr. calls on Manchin, Tester to oppose Biden’s ATF candidate for Security Administration | IRS scandals haunt Biden for more funding. Hesayshe didn’t because of an earlier crime that took away his right to vote, Variety reported.

However, Damons said his character would have voted for Trump if he could.

They’re in the oil business, of course he voted for Trump, Damon said, according to Variety.

These guys don’t apologize for who they are, he says.

