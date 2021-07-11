Politics
With the Afghan withdrawal, the United States abandons the “eternal wars”
Washington (AFP)
Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was astounding with its speed, but Washington already decided four years ago that it was fed up with eternal wars and turned its attention to the traditional great power competition with China and the United States. Russia.
The fight against stateless terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State has consumed the US security establishment and billions of dollars since the attacks of September 11, 2001.
Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, came to power in 2017 promising to leave Afghanistan, calling the war a “mess” and “waste.”
The conflicts there and in Iraq were characterized by endless troop deployments, persistent levels of violence, and an inability to definitively defeat the enemy.
By 2020, Trump had overcome resistance and paved the way for withdrawals, leaving just 2,500 troops in each country by the time he stepped down in January. Biden agreed to this trajectory, announcing Thursday that the US military engagement in Afghanistan would end on August 31.
“We are ending America’s longest war,” he said. “The United States cannot afford to remain committed to policies created to respond to a world as it was 20 years ago.”
– Challenge of Putin and Xi –
The September 11 attacks blinded the US security establishment, forcing a government-wide refocus and the launch of the “war on terror.”
# photo1
The allies of the United States and NATO invaded Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban government, which had protected Al Qaeda.
And then President George W. Bush also took the opportunity to invade Iraq to overthrow strongman Saddam Hussein, hoping to remake the Middle East and quell a larger threat.
The initial assaults largely succeeded quickly, with Al Qaeda fractured and on the run in Afghanistan, and Saddam deposed and captured in Iraq.
But in either case, the United States and its allies remained on the ground, hoping to rebuild each country, and unable to withdraw without risking a return to the pre-9/11 situation.
Then, from 2013, US security officials reset their perspective when the new Chinese President Xi Jinping began aggressively expanding his country’s military.
Seeking to counter and surpass US military strength, China began building armed bases on disputed islets in the South China Sea, added a base in Djibouti, and planned other bases in Asia and the Middle East. .
Meanwhile, in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces to seize Ukrainian Crimea and supported an insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Two years later, Moscow mounted an aggressive campaign to influence the US presidential elections.
During the same period, young North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on an ambitious plan to develop nuclear weapons with missiles that could threaten the United States.
Trump’s national security strategy in 2017 confirmed the pivot.
“China and Russia challenge American power, influence and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity,” he said.
“They are determined to make economies less free and fair, to grow their armies, and to control information and data to suppress their societies and expand their influence.”
– New outbreaks: Ukraine and Taiwan –
Reminiscent of the Cold War, the reorientation meant a push by the Pentagon to expand its navy, build stronger long-range bomber and submarine strike forces, and update its nuclear weapons.
# photo2
It has also meant countering the Chinese and Russian challenge in new areas, with the Pentagon establishing both Space Command and Cyber Command.
The new priorities took root under Trump, and Biden confirmed them in March in his own national security policy.
“The distribution of power across the world is changing, creating new threats. China, in particular, has quickly become more assertive,” he said.
“Beijing and Moscow have invested heavily in efforts to control American forces and prevent us from defending our interests and our allies around the world.”
Instead of Afghanistan and Iraq-Syria, Ukraine and Taiwan are the new hot spots.
Both have recently received increasingly advanced US weapons to deter Russia and China, respectively.
The Pentagon has created a new China-focused office. U.S. warships regularly navigate the waters around Taiwan and the South China Sea, implicitly defying China’s territorial claims.
As for Russia, Biden has sought to strengthen ties with NATO allies.
Also last week, US ships participated in exercises in the Black Sea where Russian forces carried out their own maneuvers.
Counterterrorism does not stop with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, underlines the Pentagon.
But he is turning more and more from a distance – using airstrikes and missiles from distant bases and ships to act in Afghanistan where Al Qaeda still operates.
“We are repositioning our resources and adapting our counterterrorism posture to deal with threats where they currently exist,” Biden said.
AFP 2021
