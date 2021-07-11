HNW suggests Jokowi apologize to the people, Ferdinand Sindir: politicians are shameless





Terkini.id, Jakarta – Ferdinand Hutahaean responded to Hidayat Nur Wahid (HNW) who suggested that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) apologize to the people for not being able to overcome Covid-19 Ferdinand joked that HNW was not ashamed because he hadn’t apologized himself for the hajj shots he threw. “Hidayat Nur Wahid is a shameless politician,” he said via the FerdinandHaean3 twitter account on Saturday July 10, 2021. Read also: For those who call on the powerless government in the face of Covid, Ferdinand: Less …

“He hasn’t even asked about the fraudulent Hajj information so far, but his mouth is already screaming for the others who are still working to apologize,” he added. In addition, Ferdinand also considered that the Government could not be qualified as a failure in the management of the Covid-19 because it was still working. Also Read: Alleged Pungli Discrimination In TPU Cikadut, Ferdinand Hutahaen Urges Ridwan …

“The government cannot be seen as a failure because it is still functioning,” said the former Democratic Party politician. Previously, HNW had suggested that the government apologize to the people of Indonesia for failing to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. “President Joko Widodo should apologize to the Indonesian people because the goals to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic have not yet been met,” he said on Friday July 9, 2021, as reported JPNN. Also Read: Severe Government Satire, Citizens Coalition to Report Covid: We Need Action, …

“In fact, the Covid-19 virus is spreading more and more with new, more dangerous variants, accompanied by more and more victims,” he added. The Deputy Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI) also called on the government to invite the public to lead a national gotong royong movement. According to him, this step is necessary given the number of victims exposed, the number of deaths, and the number of victims materially affected by the Covid-19 continues to increase. HNW also highlighted the problem of the collapse of health facilities among new students, the number of deaths of doctors and health workers continues to rise. “This is of great concern. The government should be careful that the number of health worker deaths is increasing,” HNW said. “According to data from the Covid-19 Report Digital Center, 434 doctors, 367 nurses and 167 midwives have died,” he added. HNW is also hoping that President Jokowi will admit that the government currently needs international assistance to overcome this pandemic. “The government is also not to be ashamed of itself if it has to seek help from friendly countries in the framework of mutual international cooperation,” HNW said. “As long as the aid is not binding, it can pledge the sovereignty of the nation and the state,” he added.

