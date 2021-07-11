Opposition should make decisions in the national interest, says Khattak





NOWSHERA: Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the country is going through a critical phase in its history and that opposition parties should make decisions in the national interest.

Speaking to party workers in Pirsabak, Zaramiana in constituency PK-61 here, he said dozens of families have been lifted from the poverty line through various projects, including the Ehsaas program, ration cards and d ‘others initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He called on the opposition parties to complement the government’s efforts to work for the welfare of the people and the country.

Pervez Khattak urged the Pakistani workers and office officials of Tehreek-e-Insaf to launch a full-fledged campaign for the upcoming local elections by carrying the message of the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI-led government would complete its constitutional term and win the 2023 general election based on its performance.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only honest leader, who had the capacity to pull the country out of the current crises.

He said the prime minister has launched a crusade against the threat of corruption.

Pervez Khattak said the opposition did not have a real agenda and only wanted the protection of its own leaders.

He said opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

The country, he alleged, was suffering from their corruption, but the government would bring back the looted money at any cost.

Pervez Khattak said the Pakistani Democratic Movement was holding public meetings to save its own leaders and blackmailed Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process launched by him to return those who had plundered the national wealth.

He said the Rashakai Special Economic Zone was an important China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project that he said would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region. He said he signed an agreement with the Chinese government for the establishment of the SEZ in Rashakai when he was chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

