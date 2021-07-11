Nation’s hopes rest on England footballers for final Euro clash

VS Captain Harry Kane has said his team hope to bring pride to England fans in the race for Euro 2020 glory, as the Queen and the Prime Minister lent their support to the nation’s footballers.

The monarch paid tribute to the spirit, commitment and pride of the team in a good luck message ahead of Sunday’s home final, while her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, said that it was so exciting to come to this.

Boris Johnson has also written to the team, telling manager Gareth Southgate and the players that they have already made history by reaching the final.

The victory would mark the first victory for men’s football teams in a major tournament since the successful 1966 World Cup, which also took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

In her written message, the Queen recalled presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.

She said: Fifty-five years ago I had the chance to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it means for players, management and support staff to achieve and win the final of a major international football tournament.

I want to extend my congratulations to you and my family for reaching the final of the European Championships, and to send you my best wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit. , the commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourself.

In a video message to be released later Sunday, Football Association president William said: I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the best of luck.

You bring out the best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So take him home.

Echoing that sentiment in his letter, Mr Johnson said: You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know you can lift that trophy too.

We don’t just hope or pray. We believe in you, Gareth, and your amazing team.

A good luck message on the White Cliffs of Dover (PA) / PA Media

Southgate said it was fantastic to receive such messages of support and promised he and the team are here to win the final.

He told reporters at a press conference on Saturday night: We want to take the trophy home.

Skipper Kane said the team hopes to bring pride to the nation when they step onto the pitch.

He said: We know how much this means to English fans across the country so we were proud to represent them and I hope we can make them proud again.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the players had been as fearless as the three lions on our crest and praised them for becoming role models, not just for a generation of young people, but for an entire nation.

Far from political support, the team also received greetings from the celebrity world.

Mission Impossible and Top Gun actor Tom Cruise, who was in London this weekend, called the players to say good luck, Kane has revealed.

Football fans lined the road and waved flags as they cheered the team bus as it left the England training complex on Saturday.

A video was tweeted from the official England team account with the message: Wow what a farewell! Amazing scenes as the #ThreeLions leave St Georges Park for the last time.

Southgate called on England fans to respect the opposition, after boos could be heard at other teams’ anthems in previous matches.

He said: We know that in reality when we play abroad and the fans boo our anthem, it probably inspires us even more, so I don’t think that will help the team.

Southgate has previously spoken of his pride in the nation’s history and his team’s role in promoting tolerance and inclusion in modern England, as he rallied fans across the country.

Under his leadership, the team was praised for their social conscience which saw team members hailed for taking the knee against racism, taking a stand to donate to the NHS and fighting for free school meals at Downing Street.

Fans all over England relished the preparation for a match that could see the country crowned European champions.

Houses were adorned with flags amid an increase in demand for England-themed paraphernalia, the Shard in London was lit up in team colors and locals even patrioticly renamed it their journey in honor of the Three Lions.

Wales Street in Oldham, Greater Manchester has become England Street, with a new red and white sign erected above the original.

England v Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Wembley Stadium Semi-Final / PA wire

A good luck message from David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds who are behind the Three Lions (Footballs Coming Home) anthem was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover ahead of the match.

London’s transport network will display digital greetings throughout the capital, visible at tube stations, the DLR and the London Overground as well as at bus stops and on road traffic warning signs.

Metropolitan Police have urged fans not to come to London unless they have match tickets or a reserved place to watch the match.

The force said it would deploy large numbers of officers and specialized units to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incident across London.

The British Beer & Pub Association predicts that English fans will buy 7.1million pints on Sunday, while over the weekend around 750million are expected to be pulled from ATMs, up 12% from the same period a year earlier, according to the ATM Link network.

In a welcome economic boost, by the end of the competition an estimated 815 million will have been spent in pubs and venues, with 32.6 million pints sold, a report from Vouchercodes.co.uk and the Center for Retail Research (CRR) said.

A number of schools have already said they will allow students to start later on Monday if they wish and some employers are considering letting staff enjoy a celebratory or consolation break after what could be a night out. very late.

The final which is expected to attract a record TV audience is expected to start at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. if it ends normally, but could end closer to 11 p.m. if there is overtime or penalties.