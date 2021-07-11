Politics
Mansukh’s most important minister Mandaviya Narendra Modi, writes Tavleen Singh
The day rumors of a cabinet reshuffle swirled through the hot, dry air of Delhi last week, I left for Uttar Pradesh. It had been a while since I had been able to report and I was eager to see if the images of shiny and flawless healthcare facilities that appear in Yogi Adityanath’s advertising blitzkrieg are real. I headed for Agra, only to find that since my last passage through this route, so many new roads have been built that they form a concrete blanket over the villages and dirt tracks that once made up the landscape. So I had to drive quite a while before I found real villages.
It was time well spent. My driver, Rakesh, was from Uttar Pradesh and full of stories of loss and suffering. My mother died of Covid he said, or maybe I should say she died because there was no oxygen in the district hospital where we have it taken away. Not only was there no oxygen in the hospital, there was no medication and there were so many sick and so few doctors that she died in half an hour… No, they did not record it as a Covid death. He caught Covid himself, he said, but was forced to return to work as soon as he could because all his savings were spent on medical bills. It’s a story that has unfortunately become all too familiar.
The first village I visited was called Dankaur. I drove straight to the primary health center where, under a poster of Yogi Adityanath, women sat in rows on the floor of a tin shed and listened to a lecture on the symptoms of Covid. As I walked around the rest of the center, I noticed that it was relatively clean. Outside the Covid room, I spoke to a group of young men who all appeared to have had Covid. There were sick people in all the other homes in April and May, they said, but most people treated themselves at home. Those who went to the hospital never returned. Twelve young men had died in the village at the height of the second wave, but they were unsure whether these were recorded as Covid deaths. It was the same story in other villages. The vaccinations started, but people said the health centers where they were administered were dirty, overcrowded and lacking basic amenities like ventilators.
What I learned from this short expedition to Uttar Pradesh is that no lessons have been learned from the pandemic. The Chief Minister uses denial as a shield, so he refuses to accept that many more people have died from Covid than he counted. He’s good at denial, so he continued to say during the worst days of Wave 2 that in his condition there was no shortage of oxygen, hospital beds or medication. When long lines of shallow tombs appeared on the sandy banks of the Ganges, he said this was not unusual as some Hindu communities traditionally buried their dead. Other chief ministers have also used denial to cover up the reality, so it would be true to say that most health centers and rural hospitals remain as useless as before Covid.
This is why the new Minister of Health of Modis is the most important man in his cabinet. I had never heard of Mansukh Mandaviya so I did some research and found out that he was from Gujarat and that he was a BJP student leader. He is not a man who has worked in public health, so I humbly suggest that he start by inspecting the primary health centers in our northern states to see for himself the enormity of the task at hand. which he is facing. Health is a matter of state in ordinary times, but they are not ordinary times. This is the worst health crisis we have ever faced, and we do not have the infrastructure to deal with it in the villages of our northern states.
Before the bhakt brigade starts to howl, let me make it clear that the catastrophic state of public health care has not happened in the past seven years. It was the result of decades of neglect by bureaucrats and political leaders who knew they never needed to use the hospitals they built for the people. What is worrying is that in the last 18 months almost nothing has been done to make the urgent improvements. They won’t happen now either, unless the prime minister makes sure his new health minister has his full backing to do what needs to be done to rebuild rural health facilities.
Rebuilding may not be the right word, as in many cases health facilities will have to be built from the ground up for the immunization program to be successful. Our new Minister of Health must start by doing what his predecessor never did, which is to recognize the enormity of the problem. Then he must take tough action against the chief ministers who continue to use denial as a shield. Denial is not an option as we need hundreds of thousands of vaccination centers to be built from scratch or we will not be successful in vaccinating all adult Indians by the end of this year.
So congratulations, Minister of Health, on your new post. It is the most important job in India today.
